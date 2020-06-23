New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was charged with both armed robbery and aggravated assault last month.

It’s been a wild 5.5 weeks for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Last month, the 22-year-old was accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault, both with a firearm, after an alleged incident at a May 13 cookout. He then turned himself in to Miramar, Florida police and was charged with four counts of each of the aforementioned crimes.

The Giants organization told Baker to stay away from the virtual offseason program — which concluded on June 12 — while he resolved the legal matter. And this week, Baker’s fate seemingly took a turn in a more favorable direction when it comes to his innocence.

According to Bradford Cohen — one of Baker’s lawyers — two independent witness statements that claim Baker “was in their sight and he never pulled out a gun and never robbed anyone at the gathering” have been given to the Broward State Attorneys Office.

Per TMZ Sports, these two witnesses, both males, claim to have been 10-12 feet from Baker when the alleged incident occurred and additionally state that they never witnessed Baker “take anything from anyone at the party.”

Cohen also spoke to TMZ Sports, stating, “We believe that there is significant evidence to rebut any allegation made in the case.”

“In speaking to the witnesses, and reviewing the evidence we gathered, my opinion has not changed that he is innocent of the allegations against him.” Baker is entering his second year in the NFL after struggling for much of his rookie season. Giants fans were hoping he would develop greatly in 2020, but his overall future may still be up in the air.