New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was charged with both armed robbery and aggravated assault last month.
It’s been a wild 5.5 weeks for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.
Last month, the 22-year-old was accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault, both with a firearm, after an alleged incident at a May 13 cookout. He then turned himself in to Miramar, Florida police and was charged with four counts of each of the aforementioned crimes.
The Giants organization told Baker to stay away from the virtual offseason program — which concluded on June 12 — while he resolved the legal matter. And this week, Baker’s fate seemingly took a turn in a more favorable direction when it comes to his innocence.
According to Bradford Cohen — one of Baker’s lawyers — two independent witness statements that claim Baker “was in their sight and he never pulled out a gun and never robbed anyone at the gathering” have been given to the Broward State Attorneys Office.
Independent witness statements, 2 of which were provided to the Broward State Attorneys Office state that Deandre was in their sight and he never pulled out a gun and never robbed anyone at the gathering. This young man should be able to put this behind him. It is in the hands of the State Attorneys Office and we won't comment on the additional facts of this case that would lead us to believe he is innocent of the allegations. Here is hoping in this day and age the State does the right thing. This outstanding young man with no prior criminal history, actually contributes constantly to his community. I have been getting alot of really disgusting racist comments in regards to me defending this talented young man. It is disheartening to know that there are keyboard warriors out there that feel it necessary to send emails and comments dropping the N word and worse. To those people I can only say if you are ever wrongly accused of a crime, you will be afforded the right of innocent until proven guilty. Dre has been working hard everyday and looks forward to contributing to the @nygiants . #deandrebaker #nygiants #giants #football
Per TMZ Sports, these two witnesses, both males, claim to have been 10-12 feet from Baker when the alleged incident occurred and additionally state that they never witnessed Baker “take anything from anyone at the party.”
Cohen also spoke to TMZ Sports, stating, “We believe that there is significant evidence to rebut any allegation made in the case.”
Baker is entering his second year in the NFL after struggling for much of his rookie season. Giants fans were hoping he would develop greatly in 2020, but his overall future may still be up in the air.