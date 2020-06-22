New York Jets safety Jamal Adams told a fan “I’m trying bro” when asked if he was going to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

The saga between Jamal Adams and the New York Jets has turned incredibly messy. Adams was unhappy that the team was listening to offers for him at the trade deadline last season, and that anger has returned in full force due to a lack of progress on contract negotiations with the team.

After publicly bashing the team for not making an official offer, he officially requested a trade. He has expressed interest in eight teams, one of which is the Dallas Cowboys, who were interested in him at the trade deadline.

Things have now gotten even more intense, thanks to a video posted to Twitter. Adams was asked by a fan if he was coming to Dallas and he responded with “I’m trying bro.” Adams is a native of Hebron, TX, about a half-hour away from Dallas, and has made it known he would like to play for his hometown team.

A fan asks Jamal Adams if he’s coming to Dallas. “I’m trying, bro!”pic.twitter.com/hvs4qf0X5g — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) June 22, 2020

Adams has been very public with his displeasure with the franchise, but he really has no leverage. The team picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, meaning that he’s under contract for two more years, after which they can franchise tag him. Additionally, under the terms of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, if Adams were to hold out, he would not gain a season towards free agency.

Adams has been a force during his three-year career, racking up 210 solo tackles, 12 sacks, and six forced fumbles across three seasons. The team has stated their intention to make him a “Jet for life” and haven’t yet granted his request to look for a trade, but with all the leverage in negotiations, they don’t feel much of a rush to get anything done.

Adams clearly wants something to change, but with no real leverage in the situation, he’ll have to sit and stew. It remains to be seen if this relationship has deteriorated beyond repair or if an extension can be worked out.