After starting Thursday off by saying “it might be time to move on,” Jamal Adams has reportedly told the New York Jets he wants to be traded.

Well, the Jamal Adams saga continues. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the All-Pro safety is telling the New York Jets that he wants a trade. This report is surfacing on the same day that Adams went off on a social media rant about his ongoing quest for a contract extension.

It’s clear that Adams’ frustration with his current contract situation has reached a boiling point. The disconnect began at the 2019 trade deadline when the Jets were listening to calls from the Dallas Cowboys on Adams.

The superstar safety wasn’t happy to hear that the Jets were listening to offers, but general manager Joe Douglas maintains that he was simply doing his due diligence. Furthermore, Douglas has said repeatedly that he intends to make Adams a “Jet for life.” Cimini reports that the Jets have no plans to trade Adams, despite his request.

Truth be told, Adams still doesn’t have much leverage in this situation. Of course, every team in the NFL would love to have him, but the Jets are going to want a massive package in return for Adams. The Cowboys seem like a longshot to trade for Adams at this point, considering their ongoing contract talks with Dak Prescott and the big deal they gave out to Ezekiel Elliott.

Unless a team blows the Jets away with an offer, expect Adams to be on the roster come training camp. There’s a lot of drama between the Jets and Adams right now, but no major changes are imminent.