Jamal Adams and the New York Jets have been at a standoff regarding his contract, and the All-Pro safety isn’t happy.

After news of defensive end Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns discussing a mega-contract extension this summer, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams voiced his displeasure with the organization on an Instagram post reporting the Garrett news.

Jamal Adams with some pretty fiery accusations about his contract negotiation with the Jets. pic.twitter.com/j7ADTv5FBC — Tyler Greenawalt (@TyGreen14) June 12, 2020

Adams remains true to wanting an extension prior to the 2020 season, but the Jets don’t appear willing to do so this year. If the Instagram comment is any indication, Adams has seemingly had enough waiting for his turn.

The two sides are at an impasse regarding the All-Pro’s contract. Adams has developed into one of the best defensive players in the league. General manager Joe Douglas has stated loudly and often that he intends to pay Adams and make him a Jet “for life.” However, it makes more sense financially for the Jets to wait until next season to give him that gigantic extension.

For reference, reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is in the exact same position as Adams. They are at the same point in their contracts and are both due for massive paydays, but both teams have little incentive to hand out those extensions until after the 2020 season.

Giving out these types of megadeals after year three is rare, but they are becoming more and more common. Garrett appears to be on his way towards an extension and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey already cashed in earlier this offseason.

It’s not fair to superstars like Adams and Mahomes, but guys like Garrett and McCaffrey are the exception to the rule. At this point in time, Adams’ only leverage is to publicly voice his concern. The public Instagram comment is a direct shot at the Jets.