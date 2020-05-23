Eli Manning announced his presence on Twitter with a hilarious reference to Jimmy Chitwood from “Hoosiers.”

During Eli Manning‘s 16-year career with the New York Giants, he was off of social media. The beloved quarterback kept his focus on the field and it resulted in two Super Bowl MVPs.

But now that Manning is retired and he has a little more time on his hands, he’s finally taking the plunge into social media. Manning amassed nearly 40,000 followers during his first hour on Twitter. The quote and gif are obvious references to Jimmy Chitwood from “Hoosiers.”

To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, “I don’t know if it’ll make any change, but I figure it’s time for me to start playing social media." pic.twitter.com/Af8IFMOiEQ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

The timing of Manning’s social media debut makes perfect sense. Sure, he just retired and has extra time on his hands, but it’s more than that.

The Mannings are masterful at public relations and it’s no coincidence that Eli is joining social media the day before his brother, Peyton Manning, plays in “The Match: Champions For Charity.” Peyton is teaming up with Tiger Woods to take on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in a charity golf match that will raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

In the lead up to the event, there has been plenty of trash talk from all sides. In fact, Brady even said he’s happy he is facing Peyton and not Eli.

The Match is set to take place on Sunday, May 24 and coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET. There are more than a few reasons for sports fans—even golf haters—to tune into the event. Eli Manning’s presence on Twitter adds a little bit more for sports-starved fans.