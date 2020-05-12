No, Tom Brady isn’t afraid of facing Peyton Manning on the links. He’s just thrilled he won’t have to see a long-time nemesis, Eli Manning.

Tom Brady is preparing for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Peyton Manning is retired, but the legendary quarterbacks aren’t done competing. Brady and Phil Mickelson are taking on Manning and Tiger Woods in “The Match: Champions for Charity”—a charity golf event where the proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief.

The friendly trash talk is already underway and nobody is better at it than Brady and Peyton. In fact, Brady says he’s not worried about facing off against Peyton. He’s just happy he doesn’t have to face his younger brother, Eli Manning.

“No. You kidding me? Wait a minute, he’s got his fair share of mine too. Eli’s the one that I’m actually happy I’m not playing,” Brady said on ESPN’s “STUpodity” podcast.

Brady mentioned that Eli—who is entering his first year of retired life—is pretty dangerous on the golf course, but that wasn’t the first thing that came to mind when the freshly-minted Buccaneer said he didn’t want to face Eli.

Of course, the younger Manning and Brady have a long history as foes on the gridiron. Eli’s Giants dethroned the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl 42. Four years later, Eli and company took down the vaunted Pats yet again and Eli Manning was the Super Bowl MVP both times.

For whatever reason, Eli has had Brady’s number throughout their careers. Now both Mannings are retired and Brady looking for a new beginning in Tampa Bay. But first, Brady and Phil are trying to put Tiger and Peyton in their place.