Part two of “The Match” has an official time and place. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will look to knock off Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

There it is, folks. We have a date for Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson II. The two legendary golfers will meet on the course for another head-to-head matchup on May 24. The twist this time is that two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning is joining Tiger and Mickelson has enlisted the help of “GOAT” quarterback Tom Brady.

The event will take place at Tiger’s course in Florida and as was previously announced, “The Match: Champions for Charity” will raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Alright, let’s be honest, we’re starting to get a little bit excited about this. Sure, there are other live sporting events that will take place before this match, but nothing can compare to the star power of Tiger vs. Phil II.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are playing Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a similar event on May 17. NASCAR is coming back with a race in Darlington on the same day. And before both of those events, Dana White will forge ahead with UFC 249 on May 9.

There will be a smattering of live sports for fans in May. Of course, it’s not the same as the usual sports slate in May with baseball season hitting its stride, the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up, Triple Crown races, multiple PGA Tour events, and even the French Open for the intrepid tennis fan.

We won’t have the smorgasbord of sports that May usually offers, but fans can make the best of what we have. For what it’s worth, the star-powered foursome is already slinging out the trash talk to hype up “The Match.”

Let the trash talk begin. 😂 The Tiger vs. Phil rivalry continues. pic.twitter.com/XcaHH2kTsf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 7, 2020

“Tiger is pretty familiar with this,” Mickelson said as he gestured to a photo of Woods helping him put on his green jacket for winning The Masters. “Obviously, when you were putting the jacket on me it fit perfect thank you.

“And then, this is the trophy for ‘The Match’ and I don’t know actually if you know what this looks like Tiger.”

Mickelson busts Tiger’s chops about beating him in the first matchup, but Tiger had something up his sleeve as well. While Mickelson was poking fun at him, Woods grabbed his green jacket from his win at Augusta in 2019.

Not to be outdone, Tiger’s new right-hand man took the time to light up Brady for his recent “breaking and entering arrest” when he accidentally walked into someone else’s home in Tampa Bay.

Don’t worry, Brady didn’t take any offense to Manning’s ribbing. In fact, he posted the clip to Twitter.

“The tournament had to be in Florida after Tom’s B&E arrest,” Manning said with a straight face. “With the ankle monitor, he couldn’t leave the state so it had to be in Florida. Tiger and I talked to the sheriff in Tampa so he’s going to be allowed to go to Palm Beach.”

Manning goes on to discuss his track record against Brady on the links. We all remember their grudge matches on the gridiron, but this will be a chance to see them on the greens.

Maybe this match doesn’t do it for you and that’s fine. Most sports fans would admit that an exhibition rarely gets the juices flowing. But for the time being, May 24 is one of the best days for sports fans—even golf haters—to circle on the calendar.