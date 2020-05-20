DeAndre Baker is facing numerous charges, but his lawyer claims his client was playing “Madden” during the time of the alleged acts.

Last week, DeAndre Baker‘s career and life met up with a significant obstacle that could greatly affect both. The New York Giants corner was accused of armed robbery with a firearm along with aggravated assault with a firearm and is now facing four charges of each. He posted $200,000 bail after turning himself in to Miramar, Florida police this past weekend.

Sure these are heavy-duty charges, but Baker’s legal representation is expressing the required confidence in the case, with one of the latest claims stating that DeAndre was playing “Madden” when the alleged crimes occurred.

“Far from an individual who’s going somewhere with an alleged intent to rob somebody, an armed robbery, to go there and hook up his ‘Madden’ game, play the game for over an hour and then leave it there and go home,” Patrick Patel, one of Baker’s lawyers, told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Tuesday.

“And this ruckus blows out in another room in this house,” he added. “He doesn’t have anything to do with the ruckus. He didn’t even see it. The only thing he sees is out of the corner of his eye a table getting flipped over and everybody running, screaming and yelling. And he’s out. Thank God he bounced.”

Patel claims Baker brought a “Madden” console, two controllers, along with a charger to the party where the acts allegedly occurred and then left the game at the house. He additionally stated that they now have affidavits from three more witnesses who claim Baker’s innocence.

Bradford Cohen, who also represents Baker, was the first to claim that they possess witnesses who exonerate his client and did so in an Instagram post last Friday.

The 22-year-old would be facing a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence on each count of armed robbery with a firearm if convicted, unless he strikes a deal.

Since the allegations came to light, the Giants have reportedly told Baker to stay away from team meetings while he deals with the legal matter. Nonetheless, it’s unclear when this situation will conclude, or if Baker will be on the winning end of the ultimate battle.