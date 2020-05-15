DeAndre Baker of the New York Giants has been accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault. His lawyer addressed the matter on Friday.

On Thursday, news broke that New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker would be facing some major charges. The Miramar, Florida Police Department announced that arrest warrants had been issued for both Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Baker is facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident at a cookout.

As of Friday evening, Baker has yet to turn himself in or succumb to arrest. Nonetheless, his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, addressed the matter via Instagram.

Cohen claims they’re working out a surrender to police and that they possess affidavits from a number of witnesses who claim Baker’s innocence.

Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Grieco, also claims multiple witnesses exonerate his client, who’s facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The police report states that Baker additionally directed someone wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who had entered the party.

According to FOX and CBS Sports Radio legal analyst Amy Dash, the 22-year-old Baker would be facing a significant punishment if convicted.

Update: If Giants CB Deandre Baker was in fact holding a semiautomatic – as the witnesses say, he would face 15 year mandatory minimum on each of the 4 armed robbery charges if convicted (unless he gets a deal.) Aggravated assault charges up to Judge — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) May 15, 2020

It’s unclear exactly how this will all turn out, but we’ll learn more about the situation in the coming days.

For right now, Baker’s future with the Giants organization along with the NFL may be in legitimate jeopardy just one year after Big Blue took him in the first round of the 2019 draft.