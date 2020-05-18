Wide Right Podcast episode No. 24 discusses the latest news on New York Giants corner DeAndre Baker and gives a 2020 game-by-game prediction.

With the NFL’s virtual offseason still proceeding, the Wide Right Podcast is back with episode No. 24. We discuss a multitude of topics in the latest edition, including the recent news involving New York Giants corner DeAndre Baker.

Last week, the Miramar, Florida Police Department issued arrest warrants for Baker and Seattle Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar after an alleged May 13 incident. Baker is currently facing four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in to police on Saturday and posted bail — $25,000 for each of the eight counts ($200,000 total).

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have since told Baker to stay away from virtual meetings while he focuses on the legal matter. Baker’s lawyer claims multiple witnesses exonerate his client, but DeAndre’s ultimate fate will be decided soon enough.

We’ll then dive into Big Blue’s 2020 schedule and provide a game-by-game prediction. There are a number of matchups to look forward to, including when Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to MetLife Stadium for a Week 8 Monday Night Football contest.

And finally, how about USA Today projecting the Giants to finish as the worst team in the league in 2020? They have New York ending up with a 2-14 record after notching just four victories last season.

You can listen to the newest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.

