New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was recently accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault, both with a firearm.

Last week, DeAndre Baker found himself in significant legal trouble after an alleged May 13 incident. The Miramar, Florida Police Department issued arrest warrants for the New York Giants cornerback along with Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar. Baker is now facing four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The 22-year-old has since turned himself in to police, posted bail, and reportedly been told by the Giants organization to temporarily stay away from team meetings. And now, Baker’s attorney has issued an apology on his client’s behalf.

“We sincerely thank all law enforcement for their diligent efforts to uncover the truth herein and sincerely apologize for the distractions that this event has caused to Deandre’s team, teammates and the NFL community during this difficult time in everyone’s life,” Patrick G. Patel said in a statement on Sunday.

Baker’s bail totaled out to be $200,000 ($25,000 for each of the eight counts). It’s unclear when this matter will be resolved. Therefore, who knows when he’ll be back with the team?

Another one of DeAndre’s lawyers, Bradford Cohen, claims they have numerous witnesses who exonerate his client.

According to FOX and CBS Sports Radio legal analyst Amy Dash, Baker will face a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for each count of armed robbery with a firearm if convicted, unless he strikes some sort of deal.

This major situation just adds to the overall controversy that’s surrounded Baker for much of the past year. Along with these off-field issues, Baker didn’t impress much in his inaugural NFL campaign. Last season, the 2019 first-round selection allowed quarterbacks to complete 61.4% of throws for 850 yards and six touchdowns when targeting him.