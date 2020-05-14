The New York Giants have revealed the jersey numbers for each of their ten draft picks ahead of the 2020 season.

This past April, the New York Giants selected 10 individuals in the annual NFL Draft, all of whom will take on different roles and look to impress the coaching staff in 2020 and potentially beyond.

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the offseason greatly, as it’s very much unclear when these first-year players will be able to hit the field with their new teammates. But regardless of that, each Giants rookie recently took a big step when it comes to the overall transition to the NFL.

On Thursday, the organization revealed the jersey numbers for each of the 10 drafted players via its official Twitter account.

You asked… Rookie jersey numbers 👀 pic.twitter.com/l7j4PfjL4B — New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2020

The team’s first-round pick and hopeful answer to the offensive tackle issue, Andrew Thomas, will rock No. 78. This number was previously worn by 2019 seventh-round pick George Asafo-Adjei, an offensive tackle from the University of Kentucky who was placed on injured reserve with a concussion last year and then waived this past March.

Second-rounder Xavier McKinney will wear No. 29 while third-rounder Matt Peart will wear No. 74 (hopefully he’s not like a former Giants tackle who wore the same number). Darnay Holmes, the fourth-round cornerback out of UCLA, will rock No. 30.

Shane Lemieux will wear No. 66, an awesome choice considering hockey legend Mario Lemieux wore that same number. Linebacker Cam Brown receives No. 47, while edge rusher Carter Coughlin is No. 49, linebacker T.J. Brunson is No. 35, corner Chris Williamson is No. 31, and linebacker and Mr. Irrelavant selection Tae Crowder is No. 37.

It’s very much unknown when club facilities will actually open around the NFL. This week, the league extended the virtual offseason program through Friday, May 29. It was initially supposed to end on Friday, May 15.