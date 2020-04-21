With the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaching, it’s time to take a final look at the potential first-round options for the New York Giants.

We are just hours away from the 2020 NFL Draft and what the New York Giants plan to do with the fourth overall pick remains a mystery. There’s even some speculation if they’ll trade back.

Whether the Giants remain at four or move back a few spots will be one of the most intriguing developments to keep an eye on up to and on draft night. There have been several players rumored to be high on the Giants’ radar.

Here’s a breakdown of the players who could be taken by the Giants in the first round on Thursday night.

The Favorites: (Isaiah Simmons, Clemson, LB — Tristan Wirfs, Iowa, OT — Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, OT)

The three players that have been linked the most to the Giants in mock drafts is Clemson All-American linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, and Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Simmons is the most versatile defensive player in the draft, and would address a plethora of issues on the defense. Wirfs and Wills would likely start at right tackle on day one and would help keep Daniel Jones upright. Not to mention, the added strength on the line would benefit dynamic running back Saquon Barkley too.

Whether the Giants remain at four or move back a few spots, the odds are they will pick one of these three men.

The Longshot: Chase Young, Ohio State, Edge

The best pass rusher in this year’s draft is far and away Ohio State’s edge rusher Chase Young. He had 16.5 sacks in his final season with the Buckeyes and was a unanimous All-American while bringing home the Chuck Bednarik award. He would definitely revitalize a Giants’ pass rush that has struggled the last few seasons.

The problem is, just about every mock draft has Young going second overall to the Washington Redskins. Even if the Redskins throw a curveball and don’t take Young, the Detroit Lionsm who have the third pickm would likely take him.

Young is the player many Giants fans want, but it’s highly unlikely Young ends up with Big Blue.

Head Scratcher: (Justin Herbert, Oregon, QB — Derrick Brown, Auburn, DT)

Over the last few days, it’s been reported that the Giants brass has extensively studied Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. After taking quarterback Daniel Jones last year with the sixth overall pick and seeing how productive he was, it would be ludicrous to use another first-round pick on a quarterback. This is likely a smokescreen as Dave Gettleman is likely to ignite trade conversations for teams that are willing to move up to take a quarterback.

There have also been rumors that the Giants are interested in Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown. The unanimous All-American has a bright future ahead of him and has drawn comparisons to Gerald McCoy. But if there’s one area the Giants are set at is the defensive line. They already have a rotation that includes Dalvin Tomlinson, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and B.J. Hill. All four men have a similar build to the 6-foot-5 326-pound Brown.

If the Giants select Herbert or Brown, it will be the most head-scratching decision of the first round.

Not getting enough attention: Andrew Thomas, Georgia, OT

Of all of the available offensive tackles in this draft class, only Georgia’s Andrew Thomas was a unanimous All-American. Yet for some reason, there has been little to no mention of the Giants taking him.

The fact that he made All-American playing left tackle should make him a lock to be a top-10 pick, but some believe his foot positioning needs improvement. He may not be on the Giants’ radar with the fourth pick, but if the team moves back a few spots, he’s definitely an option.

Good fit but red flag: Mekhi Becton, Louisville, OT

Becton earned first-team All-ACC honors in his final year at Louisville. At 6-foot-7 360 pounds, he embodies what Gettleman wants in his offensive lineman, and his jaw-dropping 5.1 40-yard dash time made him one of the stars at the NFL Combine.

However, it was reported that Becton was one of the players who failed a drug test at the combine. Traditionally, the Giants have shied away from players coming into the draft with red flags, which is one of the reasons they passed on Laremy Tunsil in the 2016 draft.

Becton is very talented and athletic but the failed drug test has to be a concern for the Giants, who desperately need their first-round pick to be a star for years to come.