Per a report, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seemingly a leading candidate for the New York Giants’ first-round pick.

Isaiah Simmons? Offensive line?

Well according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, it may be neither for the New York Giants in the upcoming draft’s first round.

When it comes to their No. 4 overall selection, which could certainly become the No. 6 pick after a trade, Pauline states Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown will very much be in the mix.

Pauline writes, “Even though they selected Dexter Lawrence in the first round of last year’s draft and gave away a third-round pick for Leonard Williams, whom they subsequently franchised, Auburn’s Derrick Brown seems to be the leader in the clubhouse for [general manager Dave] Gettleman’s Giants.”

Brown was indeed a star with the Tigers last year (his senior season), earning unanimous All-American honors, All-SEC first team honors, and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year Award. In 12 games, he recorded 54 combined tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Would this be the right pick?

In my opinion, absolutely not. The Giants already have a decent foundation on the defensive line with Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Leonard Williams, regardless of what the potential pending contract for the latter may look like. Big Blue also employs B.J. Hill, who they just drafted in 2018.

So adding another defensive lineman would be a mistake. New York possesses the opportunity to acquire a game-changing linebacker in Isaiah Simmons or a tackle of the future like Tristan Wirfs. To bypass both of those options for another defensive lineman would basically be Gettleman showing himself the door.

If they were to draft Brown, he’d likely start right away considering the investment the organization would be making in him. So in a 3-4 scheme, who sits? Williams, after trading for him in 2019? Tomlinson, who’s arguably the best one of the group? Lawrence, who they just drafted in the first round last year? Would they trade Tomlinson after three seasons?

There are too many questions here, which is fitting because that’s exactly what the potential selection of Brown would be: a questionable move for the rebuilding Giants and a general manager who’s fighting for his job.