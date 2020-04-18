New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman is playing his cards close to the chest, but he admitted he’s open to trading down in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With less than a week until the 2020 NFL Draft, there has been much speculation on what the New York Giants will do with the fourth pick. No. 4 is the big one, but the Giants have nine more picks after that. Needless to say, it’s going to be a crucial weekend for general manager Dave Gettleman.

On Friday, he and the team’s director of college scouting, Chris Pettit, had a conference call regarding next week’s draft.

One of the most-pressing questions Gettleman took was about the possibility of trading down from the fourth pick, and how he would envision that option unfolding.

“I’m going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up, I’m going to say, listen, we don’t have much time, we can’t fool around, and I’d like to get the parameters of deals in place, of the deal in place before we get on the clock. That would be the best thing,” Gettleman said on the call.

To be clear, Gettleman doesn’t seem adamant about trading down. Rather, he’s explaining how he would want to go about closing that type of deal.

The GM was also asked about his history of trading up and if he uses former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson’s draft pick value chart. Johnson’s chart is supposed to be a strong barometer for draft pick value and it’s one of the ways to suss out who wins draft-night trades. It’s not an exact science by any means, but it provides some clarity.

Gettleman has been criticized for some of his moves in the past, but he seems content in his track record of trading draft picks. Even if others question his selections, it doesn’t seem to bother the GM at all.

“You know, it’s funny. It’s one of those if you think about, if you and I walk into a dealership and buy the same car, we’re going to pay two different prices,” Gettleman explained. “But, if we feel good about it, who cares what you paid and you don’t care what I paid. The Jimmy Johnson chart, people have moved off of it to a certain degree. A little bit here, a little bit there.”

Car dealership analogies aside, the Giants are going to need to overcome unprecedented barriers in this year’s draft. New York, along with the rest of the NFL, is going through the entire draft process in a remote setting due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pettit was asked what will the draft process be like with everyone working remotely from their home.

“Really, everything is going to be done and treated the same way that we’ve done it our last two drafts together,” Pettit said. “Really nothing is different, just we’re not in the same room.”

The top scout says the Giants are going to be using a few different Zoom rooms to communicate with one another. Although these are strange circumstances, Pettit is confident that everyone on his staff is going to have the same input that they would have under normal conditions.

Many feel the Giants have to come away with a top offensive tackle and center in this draft to help protect second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and open running lanes for Saquon Barkley. Others feel they need to focus on a defense that finished 25th last season and has glaring holes.

Gettleman was asked where does the final decision lie?

“It’s a New York Giants decision,” Gettleman affirmed. “That’s what it is. It’s completely collaborative. … It’s about coming to a consensus. We’re not arm wrestling to decide who gets their way. None of that stuff. It’s a consensus, it’s a collaboration, and that’s the best situation you can have.”

We’ll find out exactly what that decision will be a little after 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.