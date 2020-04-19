New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has a dilemma on whether to draft Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons or a talented offensive tackle.

We’re just days away from the 2020 NFL Draft and nobody knows for certain what the New York Giants will do with the No. 4 overall pick.

The consensus is that general manager Dave Gettleman will either take Clemson All-American linebacker Isaiah Simmons or one of the top offensive tackles (Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills Jr, and Mekhi Becton). This is a good dilemma though. All five players seem to have bright futures ahead of them.

While it’s understandable why Gettleman would draft one of the tackles — to help protect their most prized possession in Daniel Jones — the selection on Thursday night needs to be Simmons.

Here are the reasons why it would best serve the Giants to take the Clemson standout instead of one of the aforementioned linemen.

He’d be able to help the defense at all three levels

Simmons can pretty much play anywhere on the field. He began his collegiate career at safety and he can also play slot corner or any of the linebacker positions.

His versatility would be a welcoming addition to a defense that’s finished in the bottom third of the league in each of the last three seasons. Simmons’ presence in the huddle alone would have opposing offenses guessing where he’ll be lined up for the pending play.

Isaiah Simmons is about to destroy the NFL combine. Definition of versatility. pic.twitter.com/wUSnKaENH0 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 27, 2020

In a division that possesses several dynamic playmakers, having one with such athleticism would be an invaluable benefit for the Giants.

Would be the safest pick to have an immediate impact

While there’s no such thing as a lock, Simmons would certainly be the safest selection at No. 4.

Sometimes an offensive tackle can struggle with the speed of the NFL especially when they face an elite pass rusher. It’s not even a guarantee a tackle prospect would be Big Blue’s Week 1 starter with Nate Solder playing on the left side of the line and Gettleman signing Cam Fleming who, right now, could play right tackle.

The talented and versatile Simmons would be an immediate starter, regardless of the position he ends up playing.

The fourth pick in the draft is too high to take a right tackle

Solder has stated he’s willing to switch to right tackle. Nonetheless, the offseason workouts will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would thus be difficult for him to make that transition when training camp opens.

Solder has played left tackle his entire NFL career (nine seasons).

So if Gettleman does take a tackle, they’d likely play on the right side for at least the 2020 season. While right tackle is an important position, it’s not as crucial as protecting Jones’ blind spot.

When taking value into consideration, selecting a right tackle at No. 4 is too big of a risk.

This defense needs a playmaker

The Giants defense was putrid last year. One of the reasons for this was because they didn’t possess a dynamic playmaker. There was nobody on that side of the ball that opponents truly feared, and there still isn’t.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Clemson's Isaiah Simmons is one of the most interesting prospects, and I've been surprised how many teams view him as a safety. Other teams think he's a Will LB… or edge rusher? pic.twitter.com/N9esw6BfJn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020

The addition of Simmons would change this immediately and help the defense return to respectability. Through 95 seasons, the franchise has always been at its best when it puts a dominating defense on the field. Simmons is a special talent who would greatly help the defensive unit succeed while putting together a Pro Bowl season as a rookie.