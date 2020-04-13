New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman says offensive tackle Nick Gates will be an option to consider at the center position.

A dominant tackle is clearly the biggest need for the New York Giants when it comes to the offensive line as a whole. But if there’s a close second, it’s the center position. After deciding not to tender Jon Halapio, Big Blue is left with the inconsistent Spencer Pulley at that spot.

With that lingering concern, the Giants could look to the draft to fix the issue and possibly select either Tyler Biadasz from Wisconsin or Cesar Ruiz from Michigan. But another option would be to find the answer internally, and it seems Dave Gettleman is going to give that some thought.

On a media conference call on Monday, Big Blue’s general manager noted that offensive tackle Nick Gates would be a “consideration” for the job.

Gettleman said there is some thought to having Nick Gates try his hand at center.

"Nick would be a consideration, absolutely.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) April 13, 2020

At the moment, Gates, who the organization has expressed confidence in, is also slated to compete for the starting right tackle job. He’d go up against Cam Fleming, who the Giants signed to a one-year deal earlier this offseason.

But if New York decides to use its first-round pick on a tackle, then that would render the aforementioned position battle non-existent. That rookie would immediately start at the right tackle spot and hopefully exceed expectations.

In my opinion, there are too many holes on this offensive line to not draft a tackle in the first round. Fans are sick and tired of these one-year plans — Chad Wheeler in 2018 and Mike Remmers in 2019.

The Giants could definitely use their first two picks to help build this group of “hog mollies” for the future. Take an offensive tackle like Tristan Wirfs in the first round and then possibly Biadasz in the second. You’d thus have two talented, fresh players to thrive within a primarily young offense.

The offensive line has struggled for too long. Enough with these short-term “projects” and trying to solve problems internally. Not many fans are confident in Gates or Fleming at right tackle, nor would they be generally intrigued at the idea of Gates or Pulley becoming the starting center.

Big Blue can solve plenty of its offensive line issues or at least make progress in doing so within two rounds. It’s not that difficult of a concept to grasp.