The New York Giants are reportedly going to sign a one-year deal with 27-year-old veteran offensive tackle Cameron Fleming.

Some fans were hoping the New York Giants would sign a free-agent offensive tackle this offseason. Well, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, they’re about to do just that.

Garafolo reports that Big Blue will ink a one-year deal with veteran tackle Cameron Fleming. The 27-year-old previously played for the New England Patriots (2014-17) and Dallas Cowboys (2018-19).

OT Cam Fleming to the #Giants on a one-year deal, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2020

The Patriots originally took Fleming in the fourth round (No. 140 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Stanford. Fleming signed a two-year extension with the Cowboys last offseason, but Dallas recently decided not to exercise his 2020 option. This made him an unrestricted free agent.

Fleming is a two-time Super Bowl champ, having won Super Bowls 49 and 51 with the Patriots. In his six years in the league, he’s never been an every-game starting tackle. He appeared in seven, 12, 16, 12, 14, and 14 games from 2014-19. In those same seasons, he started in two, seven, five, six, three, and three matchups, respectively.

This past year for the Cowboys, Fleming was on the field for 258 offensive snaps and accrued four penalties and two allowed sacks during that span. Pro Football Focus awarded him a grade of 59.4.

How does Fleming fit in the Giants offensive line?

It isn’t clear how much the Giants intend to play Fleming, especially considering they only game him a one-year deal. If a move isn’t made for a left tackle, expect Nate Solder to retain his starting job while a potential first-round draft choice (which still could be made at tackle) starts on the right side. This would lead to Fleming playing in more of a reserve role.

If the Giants don’t draft a tackle in the opening round or sign another free agent, expect a possible battle between Fleming and Nick Gates for the starting right tackle job. Mike Remmers, last year’s starting right tackle, isn’t likely to return, thus leading to an opening on that side.

Fleming isn’t absolutely going to start, but don’t be surprised if the Giants decide to play him a decent amount if he impresses in the preseason and Big Blue doesn’t have many other options.

Regardless of who starts, this offensive line must improve in 2020. It’s something that’s caused fans to grow impatient. This group allowed 43 sacks and 119 quarterback hits last year. If Daniel Jones is going to develop in his second season, he’s better off doing it with a line that possesses great chemistry.