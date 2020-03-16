The New York Giants are reportedly deciding not to tender center Jon Halapio ahead of the NFL’s new league year.

Amid the franchise tag of Leonard Williams and the placing of a second-round tender on Aldrick Rosas, the New York Giants have made a decision with their center.

Jon Halapio, who played in 15 games for the Giants in 2019, will not be tendered. Halapio is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in the Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Starting center Jon Halapio will not be tendered. He is recovering from an Achilles tear in Week 17 and is ahead of schedule in his recovery. There are ongoing talks about a possible return later this spring, per source. #Giants #NFL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 16, 2020

This would make him an unrestricted free agent when the new league year commences on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. There’s still a possibility that the Giants could sign Halapio when he’s healthy. 2020 would be his fifth year with the organization.

Halapio was named the starting center for the 2018 season but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. He returned in 2019 on a one-year deal and started in every game with the exception of one. Halapio missed the Week 10 loss to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury.

During his time on the field this past season, Halapio allowed .5 sacks for a total of 4.5 yards. He additionally committed three penalties for a total of 20 yards.

If the Giants do indeed bring him back, Halapio will attempt to retain his starting spot. If not, the Giants still employ Spencer Pulley (for now). Pulley signed a three-year deal worth $8.025 million prior to the 2019 campaign.

Halapio and the rest of the Giants offensive line struggled mightily last year. As a group, they allowed 43 sacks (tied for 19th in the NFL) and 119 quarterback hits (30th).