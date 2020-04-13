New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman addresses the team’s situation at offensive tackle in a media conference call.

Ask every New York Giants fan you know what the biggest need throughout the roster is, and the majority of them will certainly say the offensive tackle spot. They’re not necessarily wrong, as the Giants have struggled mightily on the offensive line for years and need a tackle for the future. After inking Nate Solder to a four-year deal in 2018, the veteran hasn’t been the long-term answer in the slightest bit.

It’s an unfortunate scenario, and one that general manager Dave Gettleman took upon the notion to address in a media conference call on Monday. Ultimately, the Giants are confident in the young Nick Gates, who may end up competing with Cam Fleming for the starting right tackle job.

Gettleman on the offensive tackle position: "I know this sounds crazy … we got faith in Nick Gates.''

Gettleman also admits "Nate [Solder} had a tough year'' last season. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) April 13, 2020

Does this essentially mean they’re leaning more towards drafting Isaiah Simmons than an offensive tackle in the first round? The Giants could be in a position to take someone like Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, who won the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Award in 2019. Whomever they’d draft would likely start on the right side and eventually transition to Daniel Jones‘ blindside.

There’s no doubting the fact that Solder’s 2019 season wasn’t his strongest campaign. He allowed 12.5 sacks for 107 total yards and committed four penalties for 40 yards.

Many fans would indeed like the selection of Simmons. Nonetheless, an offensive line that includes Solder and Gates/Fleming at the two tackle spots isn’t exactly intriguing. But if that’s what Gettleman prefers, then the fanbase can’t really change that.