The New York Giants and New York Jets both need O-line help. Thus, they’re reportedly meeting with Michigan center Cesar Ruiz via FaceTime.

In 2019, both the New York Giants and New York Jets possessed underachieving offensive lines. Battling a number of injuries, Gang Green’s line finished 29th in the league with 52 allowed sacks. The Giants offensive front, on the other hand, tied for 19th after allowing 43 sacks.

Based on the numbers, either team could look to select an offensive lineman in the first few rounds of the upcoming draft. And according to Jordan Reid of The Draft Network, both organizations have their eyes on a Big Ten center.

Reid reported on Saturday that Michigan interior lineman Cesar Ruiz will meet with the Giants and Jets via FaceTime “in the coming days.”

Cesar Ruiz, one of the top interior offensive lineman in this draft class, is receiving a ton of interest. He’s already met with 20 teams that include the #Dolphins and #Bears. He also has FaceTime meetings with the #Giants and #Jets in the coming days, per source. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 4, 2020

At 6-foot-3, 307 pounds, Ruiz played and started in 13 games this past season. During his sophomore campaign in 2018, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. In 2019, he improved his on-field play and earned second-team honors.

Ruiz is projected to be a second-rounder in the upcoming draft. The Giants possess one second-round pick at No. 36 overall and could use it to fill their current need at the center position. The Jets, on the other hand, have the No. 48 overall selection in the second round. If they decide to go wide receiver in the first round, definitely expect them to take a chance on an offensive lineman in the second, but possibly not an interior lineman.

Right now, the Giants employ an inconsistent Spencer Pulley at the center spot after deciding not to tender Jon Halapio. A veteran who first joined the Giants in 2016, Halapio started 15 games last year but tore his Achilles in Week 17. His future in the league is uncertain, as he’s currently a free agent.

The Jets actually just scooped up a center in free agency, inking Connor McGovern to a three-year, $27 million deal. Thus, it’s unclear if the Jets would even have a spot for Ruiz anyway. They could throw him at guard, but they just re-signed and signed Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten, respectively, who may start at the two guard spots.