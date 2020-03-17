The New York Jets finally hit it big on the free-agent market. Joe Douglas lands the top center on available, Connor McGovern.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the New York Jets have landed Connor McGovern on a three-year contract.

The #Jets are signing former #Broncos C Connor McGovern to a three-year, $27 million deal that includes $18M fully guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2020

McGovern was the top center on the market this offseason. He was incredible in many ways in 2019. He was one of the best pass-blocking centers in the NFL. Sticking him in front of Sam Darnold will be a huge upgrade over anyone the Jets have had since Nick Mangold.

McGovern is also the only center in the NFL who wasn’t called for a single penalty in 2019. He’s a massive upgrade in every way.

He only has one issue, his run blocking. McGovern was a poor run blocker in 2019, though he was better than Ryan Kalil and Jonotthan Harrison. So, this deal won’t help Le’Veon Bell much.

This move could prove to be the biggest the Jets make all offseason. The center position is the most important along the offensive line. They organize the line and call out protections, they’re the leaders.

The Jets have struggled at the position for years and that’s hurt their offensive line significantly. Hopefully, with McGovern at the position, the Jets will be better organized. That would improve the play of poor offensive linemen like Alex Lewis and Brian Winters.

Connor McGovern is the first significant piece for the future that general manager Joe Douglas is adding to the roster. This is a signing to be excited about.