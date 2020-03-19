Tom Brady’s decision to head to the Buccaneers and not the Chargers will absolutely lead to the New York Giants swapping first-round picks.

Throughout this entire offseason, it’s been clear that the New York Giants could trade back from their No. 4 overall pick. The two teams behind them (Miami Dolphins at No. 5, Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6) need a quarterback for the future and the Giants could swap picks with either one, receive a whole lot in return, and still not lose out on their target.

Los Angeles was always more likely to trade up since they’ll probably be in a race with Miami to draft Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

There was originally one issue with this though: the Chargers were initially in the running to sign future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. If they were to acquire the six-time Super Bowl champ, it’s doubtful they’d draft a quarterback and a trade involving the Giants thus wouldn’t occur.

But now that Brady will be heading down South to play for the Buccaneers, it’s become more clear that the Chargers will want to draft their quarterback of the future, which clears the way for a potential trade.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers will not be trading for or signing a veteran quarterback at all, thus making the aforementioned scenario more likely. Yes, they’ll go with Tyrod Taylor for right now, but he won’t be their long-term answer.

With Tom Brady headed to the #Bucs, the #Chargers are not expected to sign or trade for a veteran QB, I’m told. They are moving forward with Tyrod Taylor for 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

Regardless if Tua or Herbert is the guy they have their eye on, the Chargers are going to look to make their pick before Miami even has the chance. The Giants could certainly help with that.

Yes, Big Blue fans, you should thank the longtime Patriot for his decision.

What could the Giants receive from the Chargers?

New York will possess a ton of leverage in this potential deal. The Chargers need that No. 4 pick and the Giants know it. Having said that, look for the Giants to not only receive Los Angeles’ No. 6 overall pick but their third-round pick as well (No. 71 overall).

There’s a chance they could also ask for their fourth or fifth-round pick (No. 112 or No. 151, respectively). Expect the Chargers to budge on the latter rather than the former selection, but again, the Giants possess a great deal of power in this situation.

When you’re a rebuilding team (which the Giants 100% are, don’t try to dispute that), draft picks are the name of the game. Big Blue now possesses 10 picks after receiving three compensatory selections last week. Every pick counts, and one or two more could go a long way for New York.

Who would the Giants draft at No. 6?

If a trade occurs, it’s clear the Giants could go one of two ways at No. 6 overall.

They may draft an offensive tackle, which would help bolster a line that’s struggled mightily over the past few years. This group allowed 47 and 43 sacks in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Top prospects at this position who may be available include Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Andrew Thomas (Georgia), and Jedrick Wills (Alabama).

If Big Blue selects any of these guys, look for them to initially play the right tackle position and eventually transition to Daniel Jones‘ blindside. Mike Remmers, who started at right tackle for the Giants last season, isn’t likely to return in 2020. Therefore, that spot may be open.

But if they don’t select an offensive tackle, look for them to take linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The Clemson standout is a versatile athlete who can play both in the box as well as in the secondary in more of a defensive back type of role. He could definitely turn this defense around and be the leader this group has been missing.

Who could the Giants draft in the later rounds?

Despite the fact that they could have 11 or 12 selections, the Giants will still need to choose wisely. In the later rounds, I definitely think they should look to add guys at the offensive line, safety, wide receiver, and tight end positions.

The latter-most two are definitely important. The futures of Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are unknown since both can’t seem to stay out of the medical tent. Shepard missed six games last year while Engram missed eight. The three-year tight end has missed a total of 14 games in his career. Thus, drafting a wideout and tight end for depth could prove to be beneficial for this team.

The offensive line could always use more bodies, especially if guys succumb to injuries or simply struggle. Center Jon Halapio’s future in East Rutherford is uncertain while he nurses an Achilles tear. He’s now an unrestricted free agent since the Giants decided not to tender him, so a center/guard could be someone they select in April.

For the safety position, the Giants only employ two legitimate starters right now in Julian Love and Jabrill Peppers. On Wednesday, they decided not to pick up Antoine Bethea’s 2020 option, so he won’t be in the mix.

Depth at this position is additionally important. The Giants have seen injuries at this spot as well, including Peppers’ transverse process fracture which led to the emergence of Love in 2019. Drafting a safety who could work as a reserve would prevent a shortage of guys on the depth chart.