Now-former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been a wild couple of days in the NFL, and one of the biggest stories is still coming to fruition.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This comes after Brady announced on Tuesday morning that he would be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons.

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington. There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

If Brady does indeed head down South, he would be joining an offense with a number of talented receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He would also be led by a head coach other than Bill Belichick for the first time in his career, as he’d join forces with veteran coach Bruce Arians.

This essentially means the end of the Jameis Winston era in Tampa Bay. The Bucs originally selected Winston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He showed flashes of great talent through five years, such as leading the league in passing yards this past season. Nonetheless, Winston was prone to a number of mistakes when he took the field. The former Florida State Seminole led the league with 30 interceptions in 2019.

Brady now exits New England after probably the greatest run in NFL history. In 20 seasons, he led the organization to the playoffs 17 times while winning six Super Bowl titles. He was additionally named to 14 Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams and was the NFL MVP three times.

On the stat sheet, Brady racked up a total of 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdowns while portraying his talents in New England.