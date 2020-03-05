A recent report suggests that New York Giants right tackle Mike Remmers, who the team signed last offseason, is likely to hit the market.

Folks, it’s that time of year again. With the free agency period right around the corner, NFL teams will soon part ways with numerous players, both young and old. Thus, those individuals will have to start new chapters in their lives.

This is what’s reportedly going to happen with right tackle Mike Remmers, who signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants last offseason. According to a source close to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Remmers is unlikely to return to East Rutherford.

Remmers’ single-year contract was for $2.5 million. Judging by his 2019 performance, his price tag won’t increase by much, if at all.

This past year, Remmers allowed five sacks for 35 total yards in 14 games (all starts). He additionally committed five penalties for a total of 40 yards. It was a negative contribution to an offensive line that struggled to build any sort of chemistry. Last season, the Giants line tied for 19th in the league with 43 allowed sacks.

Prior to his tenure in blue, Remmers portrayed his talents for the Minnesota Vikings from 2017-18. During the 2017 season, he was coached by then-Minnesota offensive coordinator (and former Giants head coach) Pat Shurmur. Remmers and Shurmur only spent one year apart before reuniting on the Giants in 2019.

It’s unclear where Remmers will end up for the 2020 season, but don’t be surprised if it’s in the Mile-High City. Shurmur is now the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos and may persuade the organization to seek an offensive tackle he’s worked with in the past.

Remmers’ pending departure leads to the discussion of who the Giants will use as a replacement. Well, there are a few options.

For one, they have Nick Gates on the roster, who started three games last year and played in all 16. During that span, he allowed zero sacks and committed zero penalties.

The Giants could also look to the draft for a young, fresh “hog mollie,” as general manager Dave Gettleman would say. There’s a plethora of offensive tackles who could go in the first round. The list includes Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas.