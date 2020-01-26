New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is adding another former co-worker to his coaching staff in Kevin Sherrer.

The New York Giants have reportedly made another addition to their coaching staff. Patrick Brown of GoVols247 reports Tennessee assistant Kevin Sherrer will be the Giants’ new inside linebackers coach.

Sherrer has spent the last two seasons coaching at the University of Tennessee. In 2018, he served as the Vols defensive coordinator before being reassigned to special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach in 2019.

By now joining the Giants, Sherrer is set to work at the NFL level for the first time, but he has spent the last decade working at the highest level of the college ranks.

Before Tennessee, Sherrer spent four seasons at the University of Georgia as the outside linebackers coach, where he coached current Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

Sherrer was a part of the 2017 coaching staff that guided the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship and to overtime of the National Championship game.

At Georgia, Sherrer also coached eventual first-round draft pick, Leonard Floyd.

Before his time in Athens, Sherrer spent three seasons at the University of Alabama director of player development. For two of those seasons, Joe Judge was also on the Alabama staff as a special teams assistant.

With the addition of Sherrer, the Giants add another proven winner as he was part of Alabama’s 2011 national championship staff.

Sherrer is just the latest addition that has worked with Judge in the past to join New York’s new-look coaching staff. Judge has also brought previous co-workers, Patrick Graham (DC), Jerry Schuplinski (QB) Burton Burns (RB), Bret Bielema (OLB), and Jody Wright (offensive assistant) to New York.

The Giants will look to complete their coaching staff in the coming weeks before turning their attention to the NFL draft combine and free agency.