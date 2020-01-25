Philadelphia-born Danny Garcia, who loves Barclays Center so much, is back in Brooklyn and on a serious mission Saturday night.

Danny Garcia needs a win Saturday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. He is not concerned about ratings as the No. 3 welterweight in a division that is the focus of boxing.

This WBC title eliminator for the two-time division champion, against hard-hitting Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach, has that significance. Win, and opportunity with either eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr., will await.

Pacquiao or Spence, two champions in the division were supposed to be on the agenda. Pacquiao was not available with his responsibilities as a Senator in the Philippines. Spence was injured in a September car accident and is currently on the comeback trail.

Redkach, handpicked by Garcia, moved up in weight and is no slouch, by any means, and Danny Garcia is fully aware. Redkach is ranked with aspirations to make a name among the elite at welterweight.

But It’s all about focus for this one. Pacquiao and Spence are on the agenda at some point for Danny Garcia. Not right now. Not today.

“I feel like I have unfinished business in Brooklyn,” Garcia said Thursday. “On Saturday, we’re going to get the job done. “Every fight from now on is a fight for my legacy.”

The two losses on his record are to Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter. The name of the game remains unfinished business in Brooklyn to regain the WBC title he lost to Thurman at the Barclays Center two years ago.

The loss to Thurman was a controversial decision. That fight could have gone either way, close enough, though, for Thurman to get the decision by the narrow margin of one round.

Porter was another controversial loss in Brooklyn, September 2018. He took the vacant WBC title with a unanimous decision.

The mission to be thought of as the best welterweight remains. He has that persona and many believe the Philadelphia product is far from done and will get his redemption in Brooklyn Saturday night.

“I feel great and I know that I’m one of the best fighters in the world,” he said this week. “I’m here by popular demand.”

Of course, demand calls for these Garcia fights in Brooklyn. Garcia is a draw and brings a following up the Turnpike. Barclays Center and boxing have not been drawing those sell-out crowds with big names fighters under the PBC banner, and there are rumors that boxing could come to a conclusion at the venue.

But for some reason, there is always room for Garcia defending or going after a title in Brooklyn. He has made the most appearances for a fighter at Barclays. Boxing fans love him in this particular borough.

Garcia said, Ivan Redkach, the southpaw from Ukraine at 23-4-1, will not be a walkover. He’s not easy pickings en route to Spence or Pacquiao.

“My mind is fully focused on Saturday night. I trained 10 weeks for this fight and I can’t overlook him. He wants to have a breakout fight, but I’m prepared for what he brings to the table. After that, I’m ready for whoever wants to fight me.”

And that, however, assuming this goes to plan, will be a meeting with Pacquiao or Spence. Then again, Garcia does not observe or believe in the rankings is on a mission.

PBC officials can match up a championship fight with Pacquiao or Spence, and it won’t be difficult, as both are also under the same banner.

But this is boxing. Anything is possible. Waiting on the outside is Terence Crawford, who holds a part of this welterweight title mix and is another part of this equation and promoted with Top Rank and ESPN.

More likely, Garcia gets Pacquiao or Spence and a shot at their titles as the PBC and Top Rank are on opposite sides of this equation,

Danny Garcia does not care. All that awaits him is victory Saturday night in Brooklyn. It will be southpaw vs. southpaw, and as they say, styles make fights.

“Whatever the future brings, I’m ready,” Garcia said. “Whether it’s Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao. None of it happens without a win on Saturday.”