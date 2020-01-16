Danny Garcia will fight at the Barclays Center for the eighth time on Saturday, Jan. 25 when he takes on Ivan Redkach.

Philadelphia native and two-division world champion Danny “Swift” García (35-2, 21 KOs) returns to the ring to take on hard-hitting slugger Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach (23-4-1, 18 KOs) in a 12-round WBC welterweight title eliminator Saturday, Jan. 25, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

This will be Garcia’s first fight since he defeated Adrián Granados via seventh-round TKO in April and will be Garcia’s eighth fight at the Barclays Center.

Premier Boxing Champions: Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach | Barclays Center https://t.co/gRS9oUBylg — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) December 17, 2019

Twenty-nineteen was quite a year for Garcia as his fight with Granados was his only fight of the year. But Garcia is expected to be more active in 2020 as he hopes to become a world champion again sometime this year by facing either WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, or WBO champion Terence Crawford, or WBA champion Manny Pacquiao.

But first, he must take care of business on Jan. 25 and Garcia spoke about how excited he is to get back in the ring.

“I’m very excited to be headlining another SHOWTIME card and to go back to Barclays Center, my home away from home,” Garcia said. “I can’t wait to step in the ring in Brooklyn and give fans the Danny García show.”

The 31-year-old Garcia is one of the best and most recognizable names in the sport of boxing. His resume is impressive with wins over Amir Khan, Zab Judah, Erik Morales, Lucas Matthysse, Paulie Malignaggi and Robert Guerrero.

Due to Garcia’s punching power and skill, he is a huge favorite to defeat the 33-year-old Redkach. But Redkach is coming off the most impressive win of his career when he scored a sixth-round TKO victory over former two-division champion Devon Alexander.

Redkach’s victory over Alexander caught Garcia’s eyes and knows he can’t overlook him or he’ll suffer the same fate as Alexander.

“I watched a few of Redkach’s recent fights and he had a great knockout win over two-time champion Devon Alexander. So, I know he’s a tough fighter and competitor who I expect to bring the best out of me, and he’s someone who deserves this opportunity. But January 25 is tax season, so I’m going to have to tax him and pay him with a reality check.”

Redkach will be making his Barclays Center debut against Garcia and comes into this fight highly motivated as he knows if he pulls off the upset, it will be by far the biggest win of his career, and make him a huge player in the welterweight division.

“I’m very motivated to take a massive step in my career and get closer to becoming world champion against a strong and accomplished fighter like Danny García. I have been to a lot of Danny’s fights and now I get the chance to test myself against him. I am training very hard so that I am the best that I have ever been on January 25. I’m going to shock the boxing world just like I did against Devon Alexander. I’ve never been this hungry before and I’m confident I will win this fight.”

With both fighters extremely confident, we should see an all-action fight on Jan. 25 at the Barclays Center, as the winner will look to earn a title shot.