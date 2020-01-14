New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier not only earned a spot in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game but received praise over Twitter.

New Jersey Devils fans have something to cheer about after one the most bizarre weekends in franchise history.

One of Jersey’s wishes came to fruition when the team announced on Tuesday that forward Nico Hischier would replace Kyle Palmieri at the 2019-20 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis on Sat. Jan. 25. While some want to credit the change to a potential Palmieri trade, it seems that the team’s leading scorer suffered a lower-body injury.

The Palmieri trade talks are a discussion for another time, anyway.

The Devils’ hungry fanbase wasted no time celebrating their 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick’s honor, and the reactions over Twitter are worth checking out.

The world will finally be able to see how good he is — give me tedenby (@yalazala67) January 14, 2020

It seems that Hischier’s stellar play since joining the league back in 2017-18 has flown under the radar, but the fact that the team is in shambles doesn’t help, either.

Sad for Palms. But Nico 100% deserves to be there. — Jared & Sarah Soden (@JAREDandSARAH) January 14, 2020

Nico is probably cursing out palmieri since he wanted that weekend off and now palms gets it — Brendan Deacon (@Freakydekes77) January 14, 2020

We’re sure the youngster is probably going to have a lot of fun and display some magic on the ice that not even Devils fans have witnessed yet.

Not how I wanted to see it happen but nonetheless… he’s in. — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) January 14, 2020

While Hischier deserved a fair shot at earning a role for the festive weekend, the reality is he probably wouldn’t receive enough votes anyway.

I am SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/DIrij2B85L — Kylie (@haklar_kylie) January 14, 2020

Thank god we didn’t take Nolan Patrick — Zach Reichl (@Reichl21) January 14, 2020

For the record, 2017 No. 2 overall draft-pick in Nolan Patrick has recorded 61 points with the Philadelphia Flyers since 2017-18 while suffering long-term injuries. New Jersey’s future captain in Hischier has posted 127 career points and earned over 50 points alone during the two youngsters’ rookie campaigns.

Jesper Bratt discusses the excitement surrounding Nico heading to All-Star weekend. “It’s hard to see Palms get injured and miss that kind of event. He really deserved to go. But, we’re really excited for Nico. He’s been a great player for us all year and years he’s been here.” pic.twitter.com/XwyTLIBCWm — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 14, 2020

Forward Jesper Bratt is still adjusting to the NHL level, but his air-time has displayed significant strides.

speaking of which, it is time for you guys to switch back to these jerseys full-time. — Andrew Skomski (@A_Skomski) January 14, 2020

Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Teuvo Teravainen all have at least 12 more points than Nico Hischier, and are not included in the all star game. https://t.co/Rgk1OSAzlh — 🔴⚪⚫Canes Stats⚫⚪🔴 (@CanesStats) January 14, 2020

My kids gonna be stoked for his favorite player! Congrats on going to the #NHLAllStar game @nicohischier !!!! pic.twitter.com/Y76uWPJejD — Wish I lived in 🇨🇦 (@FrankOctober) January 14, 2020

I think all of New Jersey will be watching Hischier in the game like “little kids,” again.