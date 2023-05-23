The NHL Stadium Series will be headed to East Rutherford, New Jersey next season, folks. It was reported on Tuesday that MetLife Stadium will be the host of two games, which will happen on consecutive days:

I’m told the NHL is going to host 2 Stadium Series games next season in February 2024 at MetLife Stadium on back-to-back days involving 4 teams: Devils/Flyers and Isles/Rangers — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 23, 2023

Since MetLife Stadium hosts both the Giants and Jets, it only felt right to pull double duty for the NHL. It’s nice that they’ve got all three of the local NY/NJ hockey teams involved here. But honestly, is this not a huge swing-and-miss by the NHL or what?

I understand that they’re going for the regional rivalry between the Devils and Philadelphia Flyers, but come on — that game will likely be a bloodbath. And after New Jersey just came back from the brink to beat the Rangers in their first-round playoff matchup this spring, that would’ve been a terrific game to put under the spotlight of the NHL Stadium Series. Rangers–Islanders should be good as well, but this feels like a missed opportunity here.

This will be the Rangers’ fifth outdoor game played as a franchise, and second against the Islanders. They’ll be putting an undefeated record on the line upon taking the ice at MetLife.

