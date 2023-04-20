Have you heard? The Stanley Cup Playoffs are back, and the first round has quite the New York area flavor to it. All three local teams have a chance to compete for the Cup, but the Rangers and Devils are facing off against one another in Round 1.

The puck drops for Game 2 at the Prudential Center on Thursday night at 7:30p ET. The Devils will be looking to even things up after dropping Game 1 by a score of 5-1. With two local teams playing against one another in the playoffs, you know there’s going to be plenty of razzing going on between fan bases.

I mean, it’s New York and New Jersey, after all. What else would you expect?

Hobby’s Deli in Newark is doing its part in giving the Devils as much good juju as possible during this head-to-head matchup. They will let Rangers fans into their establishment, which is a little bit of a surprise. They’ll even let them sit down to enjoy their meal! And if that’s not enough, Rangers fans also get their own special seating area.

It’s in the bathroom, as noted by Mollie Walker of the New York Post:

I guess this “exclusive” seating could just be in the hallway, but let’s be honest. The owners probably want them in the bathroom.

Look, man — if you’re a Rangers fan and want to grab a bite to eat at Hobby’s, this is way more hospitality than you should be expecting, anyways. You get what you get and you don’t complain about it. I’d imagine Rangers fans will sit wherever they need to in enemy territory if it ensures another road victory.

After Thursday night’s contest, the series will shift to Madison Square Garden for Game 3. That will be happen on Saturday night, with the puck scheduled to drop at 8p ET.

