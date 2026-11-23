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The New York Mets are keeping busy after signing two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, with Jon Heyman at the Post now reporting the team has added veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Paul Goldschmidt to Mets — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 23, 2026

Will Samman at The Athletic added that it is a one-year, $8 million contract. Perfectly fine for what the Mets need from the guy. Goldschmidt is 39 and spent the last two years with the Yankees, largely as a platoon first baseman with Ben Rice and, later on, Luis Garcia. He hit .252 with 18 home runs and a .765 OPS in 105 games, but owned lefties with a .967 OPS.

Better yet, despite his age, Goldschmidt is still a plus defender in the field. He had a +7 fielding run value (FRV) last season and a +23 mark for his career.

And for a first base platoon with the lefty-swinging Jared Young? Paul Goldschmidt is a fine fit. He is a future Hall of Famer and currently sits at 390 career home runs. All signs point to him hitting his milestone 400th as an orange-and-blue clad New York Met.

Therein lies the risk of the Mets signing a future Hall of Famer like Goldschmidt. He’s always had middling bat speed since Statcast stared measuring it, usually sitting around the 60th percentile.

Last season, however, Goldschmidt’s bat speed fell into the 30th percentile despite his mashing 18 home runs compared to only ten in 2025. His secret? Changing where he stood in the batter’s box. He didn’t hit the ball hard, swing fast, or look like a former MVP at any point. Paul Goldschmidt just went out and balled.

He’s a fine fit, but the Mets should keep being aggressive on the market. The lockout is looming, and the Mets still need outfield help.

Stay tuned to ESNY for more.