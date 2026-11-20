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The New York Mets began their pitching overhaul and added left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez on a three-year, $12 million deal. Reporter Jose F. Rivera was first to report it.

El lanzador venezolano Darwinzon Hernández, “El tornado”, ha llegado a un acuerdo de 3 temporadas por $12 M con los Mets de Nueva York.

Está pendiente el examen físico.



Bono de firma: $500,000

2027: $4M

2028: $3.75 M

2029: $3.75 M#mlb #Mets #DarwinzonHernandez@Darwinzon63… pic.twitter.com/Z2IQHxz7KY — José F. Rivera (@josefriverap) November 19, 2026

It’s a lucrative return to Major League Baseball for Hernandez, a former Red Sox prospect who posted a 5.06 ERA in 91 games from 2019-22. He then spent a half a season in the Orioles organization before trying his luck in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

There, in three-and-a-half years with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, Hernandez posted a 2.46 ERA in 136 games. He struck out 168 hitters in 131.2 innings, keeping his walks down and allowing just seven home runs. Eric Longenhangen of FanGraphs noted a fastball that sits around 95 mph along with a switch in windup mechanics that makes his slider play well against lefties.

Of course, Hernandez is still on the larger side at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds. Moreover, a three-year contract for $12 million is a bit much for someone who hasn’t pitched in MLB in four years. What’s more, the Mets actually had a Top 10 bullpen despite finishing last in the NL East. Mets relievers finished with a 3.76 ERA compared to a middling 4.15 staff ERA at-large.

Just what kind of reliever Darwinzon Hernandez will be at Citi Field remains to be seen. His stuff induces ground balls and soft contact, but that biting slider also racks up strikeouts. Soft contact and strikeouts, ideal for any high-leverage bullpen arm in a game of home runs.

Thus, expect Hernandez to be something of a lefty specialist. He’ll probably get most of his work in the seventh or eighth innings. The closer’s job is Devin Williams’ to lose and all signs point to Kodai Senga remaining in the ‘pen too.

Now let’s see if the Mets can keep rolling and add Tarik Skubal.