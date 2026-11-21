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The New York Mets shored up both their future and outfield and extended star young outfielder A.J. Ewing. Chelsea Janes at SNY was first with the story, and The Athletic’s Will Sammon added the money details. Ewing’s contract also includes an option for a ninth year.

Deal is for $95M and pending a physical, as @WillSammon mentioned https://t.co/icL9pHuWnJ — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 21, 2026

Ewing proved a rare bright spot in the Mets’ lost last-place season. The speedy center fielder debuted in May following an injury to Luis Robert Jr. and soon became a lineup fixture. In 120 games, Ewing batted .252 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and 25 stolen bases. His wRC+ was a sub-average 97, likely from striking out 125 times in 492 plate appearances.

In the field, however, Ewing proved a wizard with the glove and played all three outfield positions. Operating out of center and left, primarily, he notched a +10 defensive runs saved (DRS) and +6 fielding run value (FRV). As expected, he’s so far looking like the Mets’ version of former Yankees fan favorite Brett Gardner. Both were scrappy undersized glove-and-speed first outfielders whose power hitting rode entirely on upside.

Though just a theory, this is probably why the Mets extended A.J. Ewing at all ahead of a likely labor lockout. He’s a five-tool center fielder who, despite only hitting 15 home runs in four minor league seasons, handled big league velocity with professional poise. And as a 21-year-old too!

Therein lies why Mets fans need not worry about Ewing being paid so much so soon. He debuted with 12 Triple-A games under his belt and slotted right into the lineup as if he’d been playing at Citi Field since Opening Day.

And yet, he’s headed into his age-22 season with two notes: decrease his strikeout rate (K%) and avoid ground balls by getting more lift in his swing.

All in all, not a bad place to be in for someone 22, 5-foot-10, and 160 pounds.