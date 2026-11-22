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The New York Mets have caught the biggest fish on the free agent market for the second time in three years, signing two-time Cy Young Award winning Tarik Skubal to a nine-year deal worth $450 million. Jon Heyman was first with the development, which happened almost two years to the day that the Mets inked Juan Soto to his 15-year, $765 million megadeal.

The record $450M, 9-year deal (record for salary and total dollars) is naturally pending medicals, as every deal is https://t.co/U10TjZcwlP — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 22, 2026

Additionally, Skubal’s contract carries a full no-trade clause.

Skubal, who turned 30 on Friday, split 2026 between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, going 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts. A minor elbow surgery cost him six weeks and limited him to 158 innings on the season.

Clearly, Steve Cohen is not letting a disappointing last-place finish deter him from investing in his team. Giving Tarik Skubal $50 million a year would even make George Steinbrenner’s ghost blush. And after the Mets traded minor league talent for Freddy Peralta last season, only for him to bust in New York and be shipped to Tampa Bay at the deadline, at that!

But if there’s any pitcher to overpay? That would be Tarik Skubal. The man truly is the pitching equivalent of Juan Soto despite hitting free agency five years later.

Skubal owns a 3.02 ERA for his career and 1,075 strikeouts. He now heads a rotation which also features Nolan McLean, Zach Thornton, and Christian Scott.

The money is a lot, but this is ideal for the Mets. The team desperately needed pitching help, and Steve Cohen learned his lesson after being passive last offseason led to Pete Alonso signing in Baltimore. New York was not letting itself get priced out of the room again.

The Mets had solid competition too. Skubal only met with three other teams: the Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Padres. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported Los Angeles didn’t even make an offer given the unknowns surrounding the impending lockout.

But for now, the Mets can look forward to having a bona fide ace leading their rotation.