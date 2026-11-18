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The New York Yankees have shored up their bullpen ahead of the increasingly likely MLB lockout thanks to closer David Bednar accepting the qualifying offer in lieu of free agency. The Renegade will earn a shade over $23 million in 2027 following an excellent 2026 as the lead stopper in the Bronx.

Bednar remains a Yankee for 2027 for $23.15M https://t.co/XcwAc3YPka — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 17, 2026

Bednar, 32, had a 2.47 ERA with 35 saves in 64 appearances last season. The two-time All-Star also had an incredible stretch in which he did not allow an earned run in 21 consecutive appearances spread out over two months.

In eight pro seasons with the Yankees, Pirates, and Padres, Bednar has notched 146 saves and established himself as one of baseball’s better closers. His splitter generates plenty of whiffs in high leverage situations, and his curveball isn’t too bad either.

Granted, there are some reasons to be concerned about paying a closer so much money on a one-year deal. Bednar had a good season, but his K/9 dipped to 9.87 from 12.35 a year ago. His velocity was also down across the board. Classic signs of age starting to catch up with an arm.

Except in Bednar’s case, he saw great improvement in some areas despite the drop. His ground ball rate (GB%) went up over seven points to 51.4% as his fly ball (FB%) and line drive (LD%) fell accordingly. He saw his soft contact rate (Soft%) increase nearly two-and-a-half points to 17.4%.

Regardless of if the Yankees expected Bednar would accept the QO, does it matter? A lockout is happening. The Yankees need bullpen help in a market so weak, Brian Cashman brought back soon-to-be-37-year-old Tim Hill despite his clearly regressing last season. Running it back again is frustrating, but Bednar proved time and time again that he could handle New York.

No one likes an overpay. Especially after Trent Grisham overachieved in 2025, took the QO, and played barely above replacement level in ’26.

This time will be different. Barring a devastating injury, David Bednar should pick up right where he left off in New York.

So. Turn up the Styx. Watch for the splitter. And enjoy at least one more year of Bednar in the Bronx.