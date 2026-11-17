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Every sports team throughout history has had a Brett Gardner.

We all know the type. The scrappy, hard-nosed athlete who shows up and just plays their ass off despite not being “elite.”

Landry Shamet and Josh Hart of the New York Knicks are prime examples. Neither are Hall of Famers, but fans will remember their careers top to bottom compared to whatever handful of nights Jalen Brunson stuffed the stat sheet.

Except on Monday, the former Gold Glove outfielder was listed on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time. Gardner last played for the Yankees in 2021, a streaky season which saw New York fall to rival Boston in the AL Wild Card Game.

Infamously, Gardner gave what was ultimately his final postgame press conference still in-uniform. He never formally retired and reportedly turned down offers from other teams.

Brett Gardner of Holly Hill, South Carolina was, through and through, a New York Yankee.

And that’s a perfectly fine legacy for him to have! It’s like we said at the beginning. Every generation of every sports team in existence has had its own version of Brett Gardner.

Let’s look at Yankees teams through the ages for examples, starting with the prime Mickey Mantle-Roger Maris years. While the two were engaged in the home run race, teammate Johnny Blanchard quietly slugged 21 homers in 93 games. A lefty-hitting reserve outfielder/pinch-hitter/emergency catcher, Blanchard only started 56 of those appearances.

Jump forward to the early Steinbrenner Era, and it’s almost too easy to see Thurman Munson as a Brett Gardner type. The leadership. The grit. An incredible skill with the glove and pure determination with the bat. Former second baseman and longtime coach Willie Randolph also fits this mold.

And the legendary 1998 season, one that saw Bernie Williams win the AL batting title and marked the true beginning of the Jeter Dynasty. Who was the World Series MVP in a four-game sweep of the San Diego Padres?

Third baseman Scott Brosius, who finished his 11-year career with a 94 wRC+. Gardner finished with a better mark at 103, but regardless. Brett Gardner and each of his predecessors were cut from the same cloth.

But, again, that does not make Brett Gardner a Hall of Famer. Hitting-wise, he’s exactly what his 103 career wRC+ implies he is. He hit .256 with 139 home runs in 14 years and earned one Gold Glove and All-Star Selection along the way. A perfectly average-to-above average hitter.

And yet, millennial New York Yankees fans unconditionally love the guy. Forget that he probably extended his career three or four years thanks to juiced baseballs. Gardner, 5-foot-11 and never built for raw power, hit 17 and 16 home runs in 2014 and ’15 after only hitting single digits in every other season. He only had nine homers in six minor league seasons.

Then, after a dip to seven in 2016, Gardner suddenly became a home run threat in his mid-30s. For context, he hit 61 total from 2017-19 without major changes in his metrics, save for a jump in hard contact in 2019. And 2019 was, quite possibly, the most notorious and blatant of juiced ball seasons.

But wait, what about his fielding? If the light-hitting Ozzie Smith can be in the Hall of Fame, surely there’s room for Brett Gardner, no?

….OK, fine. I’ll bite. Forget that Ozzie Smith played in an era where a slick glove and crazy range was enough to cover a noodle bat. Or that numbers like defensive runs saved (DRS), outs above average (OAA), or fielding run value (FRV) aren’t available for him. Let’s see how Brett Gardner stacks up by the numbers.

The truth is…Gardner could field quite well. His career DRS is +140 and he owns a +13 OAA and +10 FRV.

Compare that to his former teammate and actual Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki who, despite being a .311 lifetime hitter and in the 3,000 hit club, was a worse fielder by the numbers. His career DRS is “only” +106 with OAA and FRV in the negatives, except those stats weren’t counted until the end of his career.

The argument kind of makes itself. Brett Gardner is not a Hall of Famer, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less appreciated for his career. In fact, fans probably appreciate him more than they would a Jeter, a Jackson, a Mantle, etc. Sure, fans can pick out individual moments from those Hall of Fame careers, but what they recall more are the legacies, how much they dominated their era instead of a highlight reel of individual memories.

Not Brett Gardner. In fact, he has a laundry list of Yankees moments that define his career better than any plaque in Cooperstown could.

It probably starts in 2008, when the rookie Gardner’s soft RBI single walked off the rival Red Sox in extra innings.

July 6, 2008

Brett Gardner walks it off vs. the Red Sox pic.twitter.com/f3b53ouPKt — NY Yankees Throwbacks (@yankeethrowback) May 9, 2025

He eventually hustled his way into being the starting left fielder and let his glove do the talking. Then, cue him suddenly becoming Mr. October with a clutch home run against Minnesota in the 2017 Wild Card Game. Followed by a notorious clutch at-bat against Cleveland that helped clinch Game 5 of the ALDS.

That is Brett Gardner’s career. A strong glove defined by moments fans still fondly recall. Could be his grand slam against the Red Sox, could be one of the several walk-off hits he had in his career.

But on a ballot that also features Buster Posey and Jon Lester among the first-timers? And with Cole Hamels, “King” Felix Hernandez, and Gardner’s former teammate Andy Pettitte returning for another shot?

Let’s be realistic. Brett Gardner probably falls well short of even staying on the ballot and instead gets an executive suite in the Hall of Very Good.

And that still doesn’t minimize his career.