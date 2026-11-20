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The New York Yankees both boosted their bullpen and brought back a familiar face on Friday. Levi Luna, a sports broadcaster in Loaisiga’s native Nicaragua, was first to report the new two-year deal. ESPN’s Jorge Castillo later confirmed it.

BREAKING: Jonathan Loáisiga has reached an agreement to return to the New York Yankees on a contract that guarantees two years. Pending physical



Loáisiga originally signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2016. He was added to the 40-man roster in 2017 and made… pic.twitter.com/ubP1eznMi6 — Levi Luna (@leviluna21) November 20, 2026

Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga and the Yankees are in agreement on a two-year deal with a club option for 2029, a source tells ESPN. Loáisiga, 32, returns to New York after posting a 2.42 ERA in 67 innings for Arizona following a few injury-plagued years with the Yankees.… — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) November 20, 2026

Sources tell Mark Feinsand that the deal is for two years and $18 million.

Loaisiga just turned 32 and rediscovered his high-leverage bullpen mojo in Arizona. His 2.42 ERA was paired with a 3.01 expected ERA (xERA), 2.88 FIP, and 3.53 expected FIP (xFIP). Any overachieving wasn’t grossly so. Most important of all, Loaisiga got his ground ball rate (GB%) back up six points to 56.4%.

Better yet, Jonathan Loaisiga allowed just three home runs and issued 13 walks in his 67 innings in as many games.

This will generate a mixed reaction amongst Yankees fans. On one hand, at his best, “Johnny Lasagna” was a lock for soft contact and ground balls late in games. Opposing hitters have a career .614 OPS against Loaisiga in what Baseball-Reference calls “Late & Close” situations. The veteran righty also posted a sub-3 ERA in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings for Arizona last year.

But on the other hand, Loaisiga dealt with shoulder and elbow trouble for much of his first run in New York. A bone spur limited him to 17 games in 2023, and he only pitched in three the following year before needing Tommy John surgery. He struggled when he returned in 2025, and the Yankees let him walk in free agency.

Now, it’s expected that Jonathan Loaisiga will pick up right where he left off. That means slotting in alongside lefty Brent Headrick on the bridge to closer David Bednar.

The bullpen has been the Yankees’ priority thus far this offseason, particularly with a lockout coming down the pike. Not only has the team reunited with Loaisiga, but Bednar accepted the qualifying offer and lefty Tim Hill signed a new one-year deal.