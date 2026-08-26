Will Odell Beckham Jr. make Giants roster?

Rich Storry | Imagn Images

We figured Odell Beckham Jr. was about to have the first training camp farewell tour when the Giants signed him in June.

Yet here we are, a little over two weeks from the season opener, and it is beginning to look like the veteran wide receiver may actually make the club.

Beckham has had good and bad moments this summer. We would argue dropping touchdown passes in preseason games should be a bit more emphasized than fancy catches in practice, but he has nonetheless been better than we expected. And it looks like the math may work for him following Calvin Austin’s season-ending ACL tear on Monday.

Most NFL teams carry six receivers. Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields are givens. Darnell Mooney and Darius Slayton almost assuredly make the roster, but could also be trade candidates. And Braxton Berrios figures to be the return man. So Beckham now figures to be No. 6 with Austin out of the equation.

The one caveat: Beckham is not going to play special teams and the Giants are going to run a lot of two tight-end sets. So if they don’t plan on using three wideouts, it could allow them to only carry five receivers or to go with someone who can play special teams as the sixth.

That would likely be the smartest path, all things considered. But the Giants clearly have an affinity for Beckham despite all the mayhem he created during his first tenure with the club. Keeping him around would be good business, too, given how popular he remains despite having accomplished nothing of significant consequence in town. And it is clear that coach John Harbaugh is in control of the situation and will not tolerate Beckham’s past antics — something that could not have been said when the team previously kicked the tires on a return.

A 33-year-old, injury-prione Beckham is not a guy I would need on my young, likely-to-stink-again team as a fourth receiver. But at this point it is nothing to get excited about, positive or negative.