ESPN thinks Giants addition is set for breakout

Vincent Carchietta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Likely has not gotten anywhere near as much attention as the Giants‘ offensive weapons. But at least one voice at ESPN thinks he will have a big first year in blue.

Fantasy football analyst Michael Florio tabbed Likely as his breakout tight end after coming over from the Ravens as a free agent.

In 2024, Likely was top seven among tight ends in fantasy points per target, yards per catch and end zone targets. He also had the fourth-highest passer rating when targeted on passes of 10-plus air yards over the last two years, showing he can stretch the field. He should be the Giants’ second target behind (Malik) Nabers and used frequently in the red zone. He is the TE9 in my rankings.

The logic makes sense. Mark Andrews was the clear No. 2 guy behind Zay Flowers during coach John Harbaugh’s tenure in Baltimore and the same offensive approach is expected to carry over. The question now is whether Likely can duplicate his 2024 production after struggling with injuries last year.

Two other related thoughts: Likely’s potential numbers could get cut into depending on how productive rookie Malachi Fields is (and how health Nabers is). Also, you have to wonder if too much is being made out of the Odell Beckham Jr. renaissance given the fact Nabers, Fields and now Likely are clearly ahead of him. The Giants are going to be a run-first outfit and there are only so many targets to go around.