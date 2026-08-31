Where Giants’ Malik Nabers stands for Week 1 vs. Cowboys

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Malik Nabers seemingly did everything the Giants wanted him to do during the preseason.

But will he be ready to play the Sept. 12 season opener against the Cowboys about a year after tearing his ACL and four months after a follow-up procedure? If the star wide receiver knows, he is not saying. And if he does not, he is being coy about how the decision will be made.

“I feel pretty good. Well, I feel real good, to be honest,” Nabers told reporters on Monday. “But like I said, you’re going to feel good, but there’s still some things that you still have to check off the box for you to participate. I’m still going through that, still listening to the trainers, still listening to doctors and sharing everything with them.”

Nabers did not see any preseason game action, but he has looked healthy otherwise. So why wouldn’t he play?

“I might look like I’m 100%. I make everything look well. Sometimes I run routes and I go look on the internet and I’m like, ‘Dang, I was moving kind of crazy.’ But when you’re in your body and you’re in it, you still have some things that you still got to work on as a football player. ‘I don’t feel right doing this cut, I don’t feel right, I haven’t been hit, I haven’t seen this.’ So, it’s certain things that you just got to mentally prepare that before you go into a game.”

Nabers said he will keep the “checkpoints” to himself, but “I’m getting there for sure.”