Rams’ Aaron Donald un-retires. Will Giants be his return game?

Kirby Lee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As you are likely aware, given it was telegraphed for weeks: Aaron Donald is back.

The eight-time All-Pro defensive tackle and three-time defensive player of the year signed with the Rams on Sunday, ending his retirement after two years. The 35-year-old chose to delay his glide path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for at least three more years in order to join forces with another Canton shoo-in, Myles Garrett, on the Rams’ defensive front and help Los Angeles make another run at a Super Bowl title (perhaps its last one as currently constituted).

The obvious question: When will Donald actually take the field?

Head coach Sean McVay played it coy when asked. He has also refused to offer specifics on when his team plans to travel to Melbourne, Australia, for its Week 1 matchup with the 49ers on Sept. 10. So when you factor in the fact Donald has not played in two years, just started practicing and the long haul trip … it may not make the most sense in the world for him to play right out of the gate, even with a limited snap count. Could he do it? Probably. Should he? Mileage may vary.

But Week 2 … at home … on Monday Night Football … with three weeks to get ramped up … that would seem much more advantageous. And who do the Rams play then?

The Giants, of course. Potentially after a season-opening loss to the Cowboys. And with a center — John Michael Schmitz — who has underperformed in his career and may be fighting to hold onto his job.

It may not be what you want if you are Big Blue.