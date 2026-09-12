New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, & Predictions: Week 1 Primetime Betting Preview

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The New York Giants kick off the 2026 NFL regular season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys in a high-stakes NFC East clash at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 08:20 PM EDT on September 13, 2026, under the primetime lights on NBC and Peacock.

Both squads start with a clean 0-0 slate, eager to establish early dominance in the division battle. The Giants face an immediate test against quarterback Dak Prescott and a Cowboys offense that averaged 27.1 points per game last season. To protect their home turf, Big Blue must leverage their fierce pass rush—which racked up 39 sacks last year—to collapse the pocket and exploit a Dallas unit that proved turnover-prone. With the field position battle paramount, NY sports betting apps and prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are already seeing heavy volume on this divisional showdown. Let’s dive into the odds and find the betting edges.

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Odds

Spread: Cowboys -3 (-106) | Giants +3 (-114)

Cowboys -3 (-106) | Giants +3 (-114) Moneyline: Cowboys -161 | Giants +135

Cowboys -161 | Giants +135 Total: O/U 48.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

Oddsmakers at sportsbooks and prediction exchanges like Novig have positioned Dallas as a field-goal road favorite, reflecting confidence in their air raid offense despite playing in a hostile MetLife environment. The total sits at 48.5—nudged up from an opening 48—suggesting early bettors are anticipating a high-scoring affair. Removing the bookmaker’s vig from the moneyline odds reveals the true win probabilities: Dallas holds a 59.2% implied chance of an outright road victory, while the Giants sit at a 40.8% no-vig probability to defend their home turf.

Cowboys vs. Giants Predictions & Expert Week 1 Picks

While the Cowboys boast a potent offensive attack (27.1 points per game vs. the Giants’ 22.1), they have been highly vulnerable against the betting number.

The Pick: Giants +3 (-114)

Dallas has dominated this rivalry straight up, winning seven of their last eight matchups. However, situational trends reveal a massive edge for the home underdog. The Cowboys are a staggering 0-5 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games (a 0% success rate), while the Giants are a profitable 3-1 ATS (75%) against Dallas over their last four head-to-head meetings. New York’s defensive schemes, highlighted by 39 sacks last year, match up perfectly against a Dallas offense that coughed up 21 total turnovers. In a hostile Week 1 primetime spot, that pass rush should force enough negative plays to win the turnover differential and keep this within a field goal.

Prediction Markets Giants vs. Cowboys Week 1 Kalshi Dallas 61% New York G 40% Predict

Over/Under Prediction: Over 48.5 (-105)

The trends overwhelmingly point toward a shootout. The over has hit in each of the last seven Cowboys road games (100%), highlighting their tendency to play fast-paced track meets away from home. Furthermore, the over has cashed in 80% of the Giants’ last 10 games (8-2) and each of the last three meetings between these franchises. Expect Dallas’s passing attack and New York’s urgency to keep pace to drive this game over the 48.5-point total.

Week 1 NFL Player Props: Cowboys vs. Giants

The betting market provides a clear blueprint for this game script. Here are the key offensive props spanning the passing, rushing, and receiving categories.

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs Dak Prescott (DAL) 261.5 1.5 Jaxson Dart (NYG) 208.5 1.5

Player Rushing Yards Anytime TD Javonte Williams (DAL) 75.5 -154 Cameron Skattebo (NYG) 49.5 -107 Jaxson Dart (NYG) 31.5 +197

Player Receiving Yards Anytime TD CeeDee Lamb (DAL) 75.5 +130 George Pickens (DAL) 67.5 +150 Malik Nabers (NYG) 57.5 +166 Isaiah Likely (NYG) 35.5 +327 Jake Ferguson (DAL) 29.5 +267 Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG) 10.5 +775

Analyzing the Giants’ projections, quarterback Jaxson Dart’s dual-threat capability stands out. While his passing expectation is a modest 208.5 yards, his 31.5 rushing yards and +197 touchdown odds indicate designed runs and scrambles will be a staple. In the backfield, Cameron Skattebo (49.5 rushing yards, -107 to score) projects as the clear ground and pound workhorse in the red zone. Through the air, dynamic wideout Malik Nabers (57.5 yards) leads the youth movement. Notably, veteran Odell Beckham Jr. is saddled with just a 10.5-yard total and longshot +775 odds to score, suggesting he may serve primarily as a decoy rather than a primary target.

Best Player Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Giants

Digging into the secondary pass-catchers reveals the strongest historical edges for this primetime showdown. With a DraftKings NY promo code, take a look at:

Theo Johnson Over 13.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

This number drastically undervalues Johnson’s production profile. He has cleared 13.5 receiving yards in 11 of his last 12 games (91.6%), averaging a robust 39.9 yards per contest over that span. Even better, he has eclipsed this mark in 10 of his last 11 games as an underdog (90.9%). In a script where New York is catching three points, he is a high-confidence target.

Darnell Mooney Over 1.5 Receptions (-103)

Mooney thrives under the bright lights. The veteran receiver has secured at least two catches in 10 of his last 11 primetime appearances (90.9%), averaging 3.3 receptions in those isolated spots. With the Dallas secondary likely rotating coverage to bracket Nabers, Mooney offers fantastic standalone value at near even-money to grab just two passes.

Cowboys vs. Giants Team Stats Comparison

(Note: Statistics reflect per-game averages from the previous regular season.)

Statistic (Per Game) Cowboys Giants Points Scored 27.1 22.1 Total Offense (Yards) 391.9 333.5 Passing Offense (Yards) 266.3 204.4 Rushing Offense (Yards) 125.6 129.1 Third Down Conversion % 41.1% 40.2% Red Zone Conversion % 56.9% 47.5% Turnovers Lost 1.2 1.0 Defensive Sacks 2.1 2.3 Defensive Interceptions 0.4 0.5

Matchup Analysis: Offense vs. Defense

When the Cowboys possess the football, their blistering air raid offense (266.3 passing yards per game) will immediately stress New York’s secondary. However, the true field position battle will be won in the trenches. Dallas proved error-prone, losing 1.2 turnovers per game. Big Blue’s defense must utilize its aggressive defensive schemes and robust pass rush (2.3 sacks per game) to disrupt Prescott’s timing and force game-changing takeaways.

Conversely, when the Giants have the ball, they rely on a ground and pound identity. Their rushing attack (129.1 yards per game) outpaces Dallas and is vital for controlling the clock. New York’s primary hurdle is their dismal red zone efficiency (47.5% conversion rate). They are facing a disruptive Dallas defensive front that recorded 2.1 sacks per game. For New York to keep pace, they must execute on third down conversions and punch the ball into the end zone rather than settling for field goals.

How Do the Two Teams Stack Up?

This matchup pits Dallas’s high-octane scoring attack against New York’s gritty, disruptive front seven. While the Cowboys possess superior red zone execution (56.9%) to pull away, their turnover tendencies against a heavy-pressure defense create massive volatility. If New York establishes the run and steals extra possessions, they can shrink the game and neutralize the statistical disparity.

Cowboys vs. Giants: Head-to-Head History & Betting Trends

Dallas has had New York’s number in the win-loss column, thoroughly controlling the rivalry with a 7-1 (.875) straight-up record over their last eight meetings. The sheer firepower of the Cowboys has historically overwhelmed Big Blue.

However, the betting markets tell a much more competitive story. Over their last four head-to-head matchups, the Giants are a highly profitable 3-1 (75%) against the spread versus Dallas. Furthermore, matchups between these franchises are goldmines for total bettors. The over has cashed in each of the last three meetings, backed by Dallas playing fast on the road and New York engaging in high-scoring contests at MetLife Stadium.