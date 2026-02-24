What New Jersey Online Casino Operators Are Trending Up, Trending Down?

New Jersey online casinos are as strong as they have ever been when it comes to producing revenue.

The state closed 2025 with a record $2.91 billion in yearly revenue from iGaming, while December set a monthly record with $273.2 million.

Still, even in a high point, some NJ online casino operators are performing better than others and some are trending in better direction than others.

Here’s a closer look at some of the iGaming operators in The Garden State that are trending ahead of others, and some that are slowing down.

What NJ Online Casinos are Trending Up?

FanDuel Casino

It’s hard to say an operator is trending up when it’s been in the top spot, but FanDuel Casino keeps finding ways to steadily grow its revenue.

Just looking back to the second half of 2025, FanDuel had improved year-over-year revenue by at least $10 million each month. It’s growth compared to the same month in the previous year ranged anywhere from 23-38%.

Even in the start of 2026, FanDuel posted $58.9 million in revenue for January, up over $9 million compared to January 2025, an 18.5% growth.

FanDuel has clearly put itself in the lead dog position when it comes to NJ online casinos, and it isn’t slowing down its pace for others to catch up.

Fanatics Casino

Fanatics launched its standalone online casino app in the middle of 2025 and it is seeing continued iGaming growth.

Throughout the second half of 2025, Fanatics Casino saw at least 85% growth in revenue year-over-year for each month. In most cases, it was up over 200%. The peak was in July when Fanatics iGaming revenue was up 407% with $12.4 million that month compared to $2.4 million in July 2024.

That hasn’t changed with the start of the new year. Fanatics reported just under $12 million in online casino revenue in January, up 240.7% compared to the $3.5 million it had in January 2025.

It’s not likely Fanatics is going to keep doubling up its revenue once it hits the summer months, but the growth should continue as Fanatics looks to crack the top five in New Jersey.

Hard Rock Bet Casino

Hard Rock is looking to get a stronger footprint in US iGaming and its success in New Jersey is plenty of motivation to continue expanding.

Since July, Hard Rock Bet Casino has been one of the steadiest in terms of revenue growth percentage in New Jersey. It has seen 29% or greater revenue increases year-over-year each month. All the while, the overall number keeps improving. Here’s how each month has stacked up.

July : $13.4 million

: $13.4 million August : $13.4 million

: $13.4 million September: $14.2 million

$14.2 million October: $14.3 million

$14.3 million November: $13.9 million

$13.9 million December: $17.4 million

$17.4 million January: $17.3 million

The last two months have seen the biggest jumps in overall revenue. Hard Rock firmly sits sixth in New Jersey amongst monthly operator revenue, but it is right on the heels of Caesars Palace for the fifth spot. The strength of the Hard Rock Bet bonus code should keep it moving forward.

What NJ Online Casinos are Trending Down?

Borgata Casino

With online casinos collectively in a pretty good upward trend, Borgata Casino isn’t in any kind of freefall to be worried about.

However, the gains aren’t as strong as their top competitors over the last seven months. That includes some months where revenue has actually declined year-over-year.

January saw Borgata record just under $21 million in iGaming revenue, which was down 4.3% compared to January 2025.

November also saw Borgata fall 7% below what it had made a year prior. July, August, September, and December also saw gains less than 10%.

Overall, Borgata remains a top NJ online casino, sitting inside the top five, but it’s slowing down while others behind it keep speeding up.

Golden Nugget Casino

Another big name in iGaming that is seeing some negative trending is Golden Nugget NJ.

It’s been a bit of a back-and-forth for the DraftKings-owned product.

January saw a somewhat alarming $7 million in monthly revenue, which was a 33.7% decline compared to January 2025. Yet, December’s $8 million was a 35.3% improvement from December 2024.

Still, September-November saw Golden Nugget make 4.6% or less growth year-over-year in revenue, while July also had a decline of 8.5%.

In July 2024, Golden Nugget sat seventh amongst NJ online casino operators when it came to revenue. Now, in January 2026, it finished ninth.