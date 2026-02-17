New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Falls Back To $258.9 Million In January

After a record-breaking December New Jersey online casinos took a slight step back to open 2026.

In January, NJ online casino operators reported $258.9 million in revenue, a 5.2% drop from December’s $273.2 million record. However, this was still the third-highest revenue month in New Jersey iGaming history.

Compared to January 2025 ($221.6 million), online casino revenue was up 16.8%.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for January 2026

Here’s a look at how each operator fared in January compared to last year. Data is provided by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement website.

Online Operator January 2026 Revenue January 2025 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $58,938,015 $49,737,803 18.5% DraftKings $48,594,045 $44,065,506 10.3% BetMGM $33,775,712 $28,802,364 17.3% Borgata $20,964,361 $21,913,097 -4.3% Caesars Palace $18,349,706 $14,782,385 16.7% Hard Rock Bet $17,279,007 $12,509,890 38.1% Fanatics $11,976,965 $3,515,354 240.7% BetRivers $9,494,241 $8,144,635 16.6 Golden Nugget $6,993,481 $10,545,222 -33.7% Bally $5,512,267 $3,570,804 54.4% Tropicana $2,962,894 $2,717,250 9.0% Hollywood Casino $2,867,528 $2,324,268 23.4% BetParx $2,849,984 $918,819 210.2% bet365 $2,559,887 -$907,961 N/A Ocean $2,489,657 $2,137,257 16.5% PlayStar $2,139,522 $2,408,356 -11.2% Resorts $1,798,537 $1,740,602 3.3% Pala/Stardust $1,608,181 $1,412,374 13.9% PartyPoker $1,300,701 $1,936,035 -32.8% Mohegan Sun $1,215,278 $913,436 33.0% WSOP $1,183,008 $1,050,869 12.6% Jackpocket $1,111,208 $1,276,401 -12.9% PokerStars $1,062,032 $1,091,429 -2.7% Monopoly $1,045,454 $1,158,545 -9.8% Wheel of Fortune $812,652 $855,125 -5.0% Total $258,884,323 $221,603,883 16.8%

FanDuel Casino built from where it left off in 2025 by leading the 25-operator pack with $58.9 million in revenue. That bested the field by $10 million with DraftKings Casino coming in second at $48.6 million.

Fanatics Casino continues to be the operator showing the most year-over-year growth. It was up over 240% compared to a year ago, jumping from $3.5 million to just under $12 million in January. BetParx Casino showed similar growth with a 210% jump, moving from $918,819 to $2.8 million last month.

NJ Online Casinos Start Well Ahead of Atlantic City

Along with the strong showing for January, NJ online casinos also finished well ahead of Atlantic City in revenue last month.

The nine retail casinos reported just $213.3 million last month, which was a 1.6% increase compared to January 2025.

In 2025, iGaming surpassed Atlantic City in yearly revenue by a small margin. Atlantic City casinos finished with $2.89 billion compared to online casinos’ $2.91 billion.

The state of New Jersey received $51.0 million in tax revenue from iGaming last month, as well as an additional $6.5 million for the Investment Alternative Tax.