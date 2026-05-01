Polymarket Invite Code ELITE: Get $20 Bonus in May 2026

New users can claim the Polymarket invite code ELITE to score a bonus for trading on a wide range of prediction markets, including sports, politics, crypto, and many other interesting options.

Sign up with the linked Polymarket promo code ELITE to skip the US waitlist and secure a welcome offer to deposit $20 and get a $20 bonus. Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market, and it’s available to eligible traders in the US who sign up with the promo on this page.

Legal in all 50 states, Polymarket brings a variety of markets, including sports, politics, and financials. With prediction markets trending heavily in recent months, Polymarket is one of the top platforms featuring trading options for hundreds of real world events and outcomes.

Register here to get the Polymarket invite code ELITE. New users will receive an offer to deposit $20 and get a $20 trading bonus.

Polymarket Invite Code ELITE for May 2026

Polymarket Invite Code Details 💸 Polymarket New User Offer Deposit $20, Get $20 Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE 🇺🇸 Polymarket Available States All 50 States 🎂 Polymarket Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified May 1, 2026

Currently on Polymarket, the market for the Pro Basketball Champion is trending as users trade on who will win the NBA Finals this year. With the first round of the Playoffs wrapping up, Polymarket shows the Oklahoma City Thunder (56%) as a sizeable favorite to win the championship. Users on Polymarket can buy contracts for OKC or any other team, and if their prediction is correct, they will win the full value of the positions they hold.

Similar to a ‘cash-out’ feature on sportsbooks, prediction markets allow users to sell their positions before the market has resolved. If the market has moved in your favor after taking your position(s), it can be favorable to sell your contracts and secure a profit before the event in question.

For example, when the 2025-2026 NBA season started back in October, the Thunder were trading at less than a 30% chance to win the title. Traders who backed OKC early in the season have the option to secure a profit now by selling their positions before the second round of the Playoffs gets underway.

Claim $20 Bonus with Polymarket Invite Code

Follow this simple process to sign up with the Polymarket bonus code ELITE and score $20 after your first deposit:

Use this link to download the Polymarket app (Apple App Store or Google Play) and claim the welcome offer. Enter the Polymarket promo code ELITE. Provide the required information to register for an account, including full name, date of birth, email, phone number, and address. Make an initial deposit of at least $20 with one of the secure Polymarket payment methods. Receive a $20 bonus for trading on Polymarket. Popular options include sports and politics, as well as economics, weather, entertainment, and more.

The linked promo on this page will allow eligible users to bypass the US waitlist and make their first deposit to claim the welcome bonus.

Trending on Polymarket (May 1)

The Polymarket homepage features a live tab for trending markets. Users can browse the trending list to see all of the most popular and in-the-news markets currently on the platform. Here’s what’s trending on Polymarket today:

UEFA Champions League Winner

What will WTI Crude Oil (WTI) hit in May 2026?

James Comey sentenced to Prison in 2026?

Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal by end of May?

Bitcoin Up or Down – (Next 5 minutes)

US x Iran permanent peace deal by…?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (Cricket)

Polymarket Hot Topics Today

There is also a live leaderboard for Polymarket hot topics. This list shows which positions/markets are generating high trading volume.

Will Jesus – ($114k today) Israel – ($4M today) Celtics – ($7M today) Knicks – ($7M today) Leeds – ($1M today)

Register here to claim the Polymarket invite code ELITE. First-time users who sign up and make a $20 deposit will receive a $20 bonus.