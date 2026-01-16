New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Hits Record $273.2 Million In December, $2.91 Billion For 2025
The New Jersey online casinos closed out 2025 with a bang.
On Friday, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported that The Garden State produced a record $273.2 million in online casino revenue. That was a new monthly record of nearly $13 million compared to October’s $260.3 million. It was also a 19.8% increase compared to December 2024’s $228.0 million.
The record month closed out 2025 and put New Jersey at $2.91 billion in iGaming revenue for the year. It was a 22.0% jump up from the $2.39 billion the state did for 2024.
Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for December 2025
Here’s a look at how each operator fared in December compared to last year. Data is provided by the NJDGE website.
|Online Operator
|December 2025 Revenue
|December 2024 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$61,912,875
|$50,098,805
|23.6%
|DraftKings
|$52,218,904
|$51,260,045
|1.9%
|BetMGM
|$36,959,858
|$28,641,185
|29.0%
|Borgata
|$23,042,709
|$21,495,647
|7.2%
|Caesars Palace
|$18,588,289
|$16,777,345
|10.8%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$17,374,391
|$11,067,212
|57.0%
|Fanatics
|$12,823,188
|$3,531,300
|263.1%
|BetRivers
|$9,551,040
|$8,024,219
|19.0%
|Golden Nugget
|$8,019,179
|$5,924,842
|35.3%
|Bally
|$5,046,186
|$4,464,780
|13.0%
|bet365
|$3,046,127
|$1,795,491
|69.7%
|Hollywood Casino
|$2,775,877
|$2,778,095
|-0.1%
|PlayStar
|$2,647,319
|$2,523,600
|4.9%
|BetParx
|$2,375,279
|$1,222,630
|94.3%
|Tropicana
|$2,306,859
|$2,494,296
|-7.5%
|Ocean
|$1,968,953
|$1,861,231
|5.8%
|Resorts
|$1,926,188
|$1,839,106
|4.7%
|PartyPoker
|$1,827,155
|$1,158,468
|57.7%
|Pala/Stardust
|$1,699,390
|$1,075,166
|58.1%
|Mohegan Sun
|$1,559,474
|$1,171,598
|33.1%
|Jackpocket
|$1,275,347
|$1,444,650
|-11.7%
|Monopoly
|$1,214,256
|$953,868
|27.3%
|PokerStars
|$1,096,273
|$1,392,776
|-21.3%
|WSOP
|$932,905
|$1,005,639
|-7.2%
|Wheel of Fortune
|$771,856
|$835,674
|-7.6%
|Harrah's
|$218,695
|$1,007,726
|-78.3%
|Total
|$273,178,572
|$228,010,888
|19.8%
FanDuel Casino became the first NJ operator to surpass $61 million in monthly revenue, leading the state operators at $61.9 million in December.
When it comes to the biggest yearly increase, Fanatics Casino. It jumped up 263% from December 2024, growing from $3.5 million in revenue to $12.8 million last month.
The record revenue in December produced $60.7 million in tax revenue for New Jersey.
FanDuel Takes Over NJ Online Casino Revenue Lead
With 2025 in the books, FanDuel has surpassed DraftKings Casino for the revenue leader in New Jersey.
Last year, DraftKings edged FanDuel $515 million to $506.6 million. This year, FanDuel racked up $655.5 million, while DraftKings finished with $569.8 million.
Here’s a look at how the rest of the operators performed in 2025.
|Online Operator
|2025 Revenue
|2024 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$655,511,007
|$506,594,954
|29.4%
|DraftKings
|$569,766,234
|$514,952,830
|10.6%
|BetMGM
|$376,023,327
|$287,689,529
|30.7%
|Borgata
|$252,771,901
|$224,047,556
|12.8%
|Caesars Palace
|$203,620,855
|$153,284,503
|32.8%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$158,501,303
|$115,511,377
|37.2%
|Golden Nugget
|$111,811,153
|$90,950,423
|22.9%
|BetRivers
|$97,818,087
|$80,724,021
|21.2%
|Fanatics
|$92,268,249
|$22,305,337
|313.7%
|Bally
|$59,703,288
|$65,656,659
|-9.1%
|Hollywood Casino
|$34,926,012
|$37,026,489
|-5.7%
|PlayStar
|$32,161,293
|$26,305,810
|22.3%
|Tropicana
|$27,606,772
|$31,853,181
|-13.3%
|bet365
|$25,576,511
|$16,913,780
|51.2%
|Ocean
|$24,444,130
|$23,747,404
|2.9%
|Resorts
|$23,595,427
|$23,779,761
|-0.8%
|BetParx
|$22,943,844
|$13,832,049
|65.9%
|PartyPoker
|$20,347,414
|$18,693,583
|8.8%
|Pala/Stardust
|$15,973,694
|$10,986,864
|45.4%
|Jackpocket
|$14,734,492
|$15,469,428
|-4.8%
|Monopoly
|$14,814,795
|$17,953,022
|-17.5%
|WSOP
|$13,784,010
|$13,660,152
|0.9%
|Mohegan Sun
|$13,260,914
|$12,690,524
|4.5%
|PokerStars
|$13,008,537
|$16,400,538
|-20.7%
|Harrah's
|$9,030,287
|$12,879,018
|-29.9%
|Wheel of Fortune
|$8,777,105
|$8,204,408
|7.0%
|Spin Palace
|$5,914,666
|$5,359,176
|10.4%
|Total
|$2,911,241,318
|$2,387,164,172
|22.0%
For the year, NJ online casino operators produced a record $581.9 million in tax revenue for the state.
