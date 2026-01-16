New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Hits Record $273.2 Million In December, $2.91 Billion For 2025

The New Jersey online casinos closed out 2025 with a bang.

On Friday, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported that The Garden State produced a record $273.2 million in online casino revenue. That was a new monthly record of nearly $13 million compared to October’s $260.3 million. It was also a 19.8% increase compared to December 2024’s $228.0 million.

The record month closed out 2025 and put New Jersey at $2.91 billion in iGaming revenue for the year. It was a 22.0% jump up from the $2.39 billion the state did for 2024.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for December 2025

Here’s a look at how each operator fared in December compared to last year. Data is provided by the NJDGE website.

Online Operator December 2025 Revenue December 2024 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $61,912,875 $50,098,805 23.6% DraftKings $52,218,904 $51,260,045 1.9% BetMGM $36,959,858 $28,641,185 29.0% Borgata $23,042,709 $21,495,647 7.2% Caesars Palace $18,588,289 $16,777,345 10.8% Hard Rock Bet $17,374,391 $11,067,212 57.0% Fanatics $12,823,188 $3,531,300 263.1% BetRivers $9,551,040 $8,024,219 19.0% Golden Nugget $8,019,179 $5,924,842 35.3% Bally $5,046,186 $4,464,780 13.0% bet365 $3,046,127 $1,795,491 69.7% Hollywood Casino $2,775,877 $2,778,095 -0.1% PlayStar $2,647,319 $2,523,600 4.9% BetParx $2,375,279 $1,222,630 94.3% Tropicana $2,306,859 $2,494,296 -7.5% Ocean $1,968,953 $1,861,231 5.8% Resorts $1,926,188 $1,839,106 4.7% PartyPoker $1,827,155 $1,158,468 57.7% Pala/Stardust $1,699,390 $1,075,166 58.1% Mohegan Sun $1,559,474 $1,171,598 33.1% Jackpocket $1,275,347 $1,444,650 -11.7% Monopoly $1,214,256 $953,868 27.3% PokerStars $1,096,273 $1,392,776 -21.3% WSOP $932,905 $1,005,639 -7.2% Wheel of Fortune $771,856 $835,674 -7.6% Harrah's $218,695 $1,007,726 -78.3% Total $273,178,572 $228,010,888 19.8%

FanDuel Casino became the first NJ operator to surpass $61 million in monthly revenue, leading the state operators at $61.9 million in December.

When it comes to the biggest yearly increase, Fanatics Casino. It jumped up 263% from December 2024, growing from $3.5 million in revenue to $12.8 million last month.

The record revenue in December produced $60.7 million in tax revenue for New Jersey.

FanDuel Takes Over NJ Online Casino Revenue Lead

With 2025 in the books, FanDuel has surpassed DraftKings Casino for the revenue leader in New Jersey.

Last year, DraftKings edged FanDuel $515 million to $506.6 million. This year, FanDuel racked up $655.5 million, while DraftKings finished with $569.8 million.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the operators performed in 2025.

Online Operator 2025 Revenue 2024 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $655,511,007 $506,594,954 29.4% DraftKings $569,766,234 $514,952,830 10.6% BetMGM $376,023,327 $287,689,529 30.7% Borgata $252,771,901 $224,047,556 12.8% Caesars Palace $203,620,855 $153,284,503 32.8% Hard Rock Bet $158,501,303 $115,511,377 37.2% Golden Nugget $111,811,153 $90,950,423 22.9% BetRivers $97,818,087 $80,724,021 21.2% Fanatics $92,268,249 $22,305,337 313.7% Bally $59,703,288 $65,656,659 -9.1% Hollywood Casino $34,926,012 $37,026,489 -5.7% PlayStar $32,161,293 $26,305,810 22.3% Tropicana $27,606,772 $31,853,181 -13.3% bet365 $25,576,511 $16,913,780 51.2% Ocean $24,444,130 $23,747,404 2.9% Resorts $23,595,427 $23,779,761 -0.8% BetParx $22,943,844 $13,832,049 65.9% PartyPoker $20,347,414 $18,693,583 8.8% Pala/Stardust $15,973,694 $10,986,864 45.4% Jackpocket $14,734,492 $15,469,428 -4.8% Monopoly $14,814,795 $17,953,022 -17.5% WSOP $13,784,010 $13,660,152 0.9% Mohegan Sun $13,260,914 $12,690,524 4.5% PokerStars $13,008,537 $16,400,538 -20.7% Harrah's $9,030,287 $12,879,018 -29.9% Wheel of Fortune $8,777,105 $8,204,408 7.0% Spin Palace $5,914,666 $5,359,176 10.4% Total $2,911,241,318 $2,387,164,172 22.0%

For the year, NJ online casino operators produced a record $581.9 million in tax revenue for the state.