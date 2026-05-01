Hollywood Casino NJ Sign-Up Bonus for New Players In May

It’s a new month and a great time to take advantage of one of the best New Jersey online casino bonus offers out there from Hollywood Casino.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS! GET OFFER NOW

By using our exclusive Hollywood Casino bonus code of “ESNY”, new users can receive 300 bonus spins and 24-hour losses back, up to $500 in PENN Play Credits. Here’s a closer look at the offer and how you can unlock it.

Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Code Offer for May 2026

The latest Hollywood Casino bonus offer gives new customers a pair of rewards by making just $5 in wagers.

Promo Code Offer for Hollywood Casino NJ Available to New Customers Bonus Offer Play $5, get 300 Bonus Spins + First 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $500 in PENN Play Credits Promo Code ESNY Terms & Conditions PENN Play Credits have 1x playthrough. You have 7 days to use both bonuses credits and bonus spins before they expire. Information Confirmed By Pete Amato

This offer is available for new users that are at least 21 years of age and located in New Jersey at the time of playing the casino games.

Once you make $5 worth of wagers on any casino games, Hollywood Casino will unlock your first set of 30 spins. You will get sets of 30 spins for 10 days, a total of 300, by just logging into your account. The bonus spins are eligible for select slots like Huff N’ Even More Puff and Hypernova Megaways. Any winnings to come from the spins will be yours to keep.

To start your 24-hour window for the loss-back promo, just make your first real money wager on any casino game eligible during the promotion. You can acquire net losses on any Hollywood Casino game excluding live dealer games, craps, baccarat, and roulette. After the 24 hours is up, whatever your net losses are will be refunded to you in PENN Play Credits, up to $500. Should you have net winnings after 24 hours, you will not receive any additional credits.

What makes this offer standout from its peers is that the PENN Play Credits have just a 1x wagering requirement. That means that any winnings to come from the credits will be yours to keep and available for withdrawal.

Both the PENN Play Credits and the bonus spins will expire seven days after they are issued to you.

How to Sign Up for Hollywood Casino NJ

If this welcome offer from Hollywood Casino New Jersey is something you’d like to take advantage of, there’s just a few steps you need to complete.

Click here or on one of our available links to be taken to Hollywood Casino NJ. Our exclusive promo code of “ESNY” will get you the latest Hollywood Casino bonus code offer locked in.

Register an account with Hollywood Casino by providing information like your name, address, phone number, date of birth, and last four numbers of your social security number. This allows Hollywood Casino to confirm your identity and location.

Make your first deposit of at least $10 using one of the secured banking options Hollywood Casino has available.

Make at least $5 in wagers on online casino games at Hollywood Casino NJ to unlock your first set of 30 spins. Log-in each of the next nine days to receive the remainder of your 30 spin sets for 300 spins in total.

Once you make your first wager on an eligible Hollywood Casino game, your 24-hour window to determine your refund bonus will begin. Whatever net losses you have over the next day on eligible games will be reimbursed to you in PENN Play Credits, up to $500.

That’s all it takes to get started. Just remember that both bonuses expire seven days after being issued, but any winnings from the bonus spins and PENN Play Credits will be yours to keep and available for withdrawal.