Novig Promo Code ELITE50: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins for NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

By registering and applying Novig promo code ELITE50, you can take advantage of a streamlined introductory offer: spend $5 on your first trade and receive $50 in Novig Coins. This is an opportunity to go all in on the NBA or any other sports. Click here to start signing up.

This virtual currency is entirely flexible, meaning it can be used to back the matchup between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, any other NBA game this week, or any other sport and market currently available on the platform. Novig is raising the stakes for basketball fans this week.

Novig Promo Code ELITE50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

If you are planning to back either the Detroit Pistons or Orlando Magic during their postseason clash, securing the latest introductory offer provides a distinct advantage. Review the details below for everything you need to know about the welcome bonus before tip-off:

Novig Promo Code ELITE50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 29, 2026

This offer provides an ideal entry point for the NBA Playoffs. The $50 in Novig Coins functions as the platform’s virtual currency, designed specifically for use in free mode. This allows eligible new users to test out their market predictions and develop trading strategies completely risk-free.

Wednesday Night NBA Preview

If you are looking to utilize your Novig Coins on the platform’s prediction markets, here are the available spreads and totals for the upcoming slate:

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -9.5 / ORL +9.5 211.5 Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 / TOR +8.5 216.5 Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -4.5 / HOU +4.5 208.5

Los Angeles Lakers -4.5

The Lakers have dominated this specific matchup recently, going 5-1 against the spread (ATS) versus the Houston Rockets over their last six meetings. Conversely, the Rockets have struggled in these spots, going just 1-6 on the road against opponents with a winning record over their last seven away games. Backing L.A. to cover the 4.5 points presents a logical trade.

Cleveland Cavaliers -8.5 & OVER 216.5

Cleveland is an excellent bounce-back team, covering the spread in 10 of their last 14 games following a loss. Furthermore, expect an active scoreboard; the over has hit in five of the Cavaliers’ last seven games when they enter as the favorite.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: OVER 211.5

Expect a fast-paced game when these two Eastern Conference teams meet. The over has hit in five of the Pistons’ last seven home games. Detroit is also a highly reliable 5-1 as a home favorite in their last six games, making the Over a strong position to back in the prediction market.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code ELITE50

If you are ready to lock in your picks for the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, getting started is straightforward. Follow these exact steps to activate your exclusive offer:

Create Your Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide your proof of identification to secure and authenticate your profile. Apply the Code: Ensure you enter the promo code ELITE50 during registration to trigger your exclusive bonus. Deposit & Place Your Order: Make a first-time deposit into your account and spend $5 on your first order.

Once your initial $5 trade is placed, you will automatically receive $50 in Novig Coins. This virtual currency gives you immediate flexibility to engage with the prediction market in free mode, testing your 2025 Postseason strategies without initial risk.