Novig Promo Code ELITE50: Get $50 in Novig Coins for Knicks-Hawks, MLB Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

As the New York Knicks prepare to face the Atlanta Hawks, basketball fans can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer with Novig promo code ELITE50. Activate a specialized “Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins” promotion. Click here to start signing up.

There should be something for every sports fan this week, but we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA on Thursday night. Novig provides players with a unique way to get in on the action during the NBA Playoffs.

Novig Promo Code ELITE50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins

Review the complete offer details below to maximize your value.

Novig Promo Code ELITE50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 30, 2026

Eligible new Novig users have a unique opportunity to boost their account right out of the gate. By claiming this exclusive sign-up offer, making a $5 purchase instantly unlocks $50 in Novig Coins.

This welcome package equips you with Novig Coins to enhance your platform experience. Functioning as a specialized virtual currency, these coins are designed exclusively to let you participate in Novig’s free mode. This gives brand-new users the perfect risk-free environment to test out the prediction market, learn the interface, and place simulated entries on the game before committing real capital.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo

Matchup Spread Total Points New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks NYK -2.5 / ATL +2.5 213.5 Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers BOS -5.5 / PHI +5.5 212.5 Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -5.5 / MIN +5.5 224.5

New York Knicks -2.5

The Knicks are drastically outperforming the Hawks on paper. New York controls the glass and consistently exceeds market projections as a favorite, having surpassed expectations in six of their last eight games in that role. Conversely, Atlanta has struggled to maintain pace when positioned as the underdog on their home floor.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: OVER 224.5

This matchup strongly points toward a high-scoring affair. The total point projections have been exceeded in five of Denver’s last seven games as a favorite, and seven of their last 10 against opponents with a winning record. Minnesota mirrors this trend perfectly, consistently pushing past projected point totals in recent games as an underdog.

Minnesota Timberwolves +5.5

Though Denver is favored, the Timberwolves offer tremendous market value. Minnesota has exceeded expectations in three of their last four playoff games. They maintain a positive performance margin and control the boards effectively. Meanwhile, Denver has been unreliable at covering point differentials, falling short of market expectations in ten of their last 15 contests when favored.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code ELITE50

Before the action gets underway, follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is fully secure and compliant. Enter the Code: Be sure to use the promo code ELITE50 during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your new account. Place an Order: Put in your first order to trigger the “Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins” bonus and enjoy a 10% discount! This discount is valid for up to $100 in maximum savings.

As an added benefit, the Novig coins included in this welcome offer act as a virtual currency. These coins can be used exclusively in Novig’s free mode, giving you a chance to explore the prediction platform and place simulated entries without spending real funds.